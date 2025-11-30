River Dragons Top IceCats, 5-4

FLORENCE, SC - A late rally from the Pee Dee IceCats fell short against the Columbus River Dragons in a 5-4 loss on Saturday night at Florence Center.

Trailing 4-1 late in the second period, Patrics Marcinkenvics scored at 17:49 to cut the lead to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Then Nick Gullo tallied on the power play to get the IceCats within a goal at 7:36, but Alex Storjohann followed with his third goal of the game at 8:50 to put Columbus back ahead by two goals.

Once again, the IceCats would rally, this time on Dennis Zaichyk's first goal in a Pee Dee uniform at 14:53 to make it a one-goal game once more and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

Late in the third, the IceCats drew a power play and were able to pull goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez (22 saves, L) for a six-on-four advantage, firing several chances towards the Columbus goal. In the end, the River Dragons held on for a 5-4 win and a weekend sweep of the IceCats.

Pee Dee will return to action next weekend in a home-and-home series with the Twin City Thunderbirds. Friday's game will be at home, starting at 7:15 pm. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining IceCats home games through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

