IceCats Top Bobcats 4-1

Published on November 26, 2025

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats penalty kill went 6-for-6 including the team's league-leading sixth shorthanded goal en route to a 4-1 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Wednesday night.

TJ Prexler recorded his first goal and first point of the season with an empty net shorthanded goal to ice a hard fought victory for Pee Dee, which also received tallies from Patriks Marcinkevics, Trevor Lord and Dustin Jesseau.

Goaltender Matt Sayles recorded 18 saves for his second win of the season, making several key stops down the stretch to keep Pee Dee ahead and nail down the win.

The victory improved the IceCats to 7-4-1-0 on the season. Pee Dee will host the columbus River Dragons on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.







