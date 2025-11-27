FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Published on November 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Game Recaps for the Federal Prospects Hockey League for Wednesday, November 26, 2025. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

5-goal Scoring Run Lifts Black Bears

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears won their fourth game in-a-row on Wednesday night. Binghamton defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the fifth time this season in a rare, weekday showdown, 6-3. CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio both had hat tricks and two assists.

The Black Bears struck in the first five minutes of the game, but the first period turned out to be the lowest scoring. CJ Stubbs tallied a power play goal eight seconds into the Black Bears first man-advantage of the night.

With Binghamton leading 1-0 going into the second, Danbury proceeded to take control for a majority of the middle period. The Hat Tricks were able to rattle off three-straight goals, propelling themselves up 3-1. Binghamton though did not waiver. Austin D'Orazio's first of game came at even strength on an odd-man rush. After D'Orazio's goal, he and the Black Bears, did not look back. "D-Raz" added a second goal to tie the game at 3-3, then 19 seconds later, Stubbs recorded his second of the game reclaiming a one-goal lead for Binghamton. After a hectic period that saw a combined six goals, Binghamton had a one-goal lead once again.

Leading 4-3, Binghamton kept the pedal to the medal in the third, and did not look back. Stubbs got his final goal of the night, recording his first hat trick of the season. D'Orazio was not too far behind scoring his third of the game on the power play. For the first time this season, two Black Bears recorded hat tricks. Binghamton wins 6-3 as Stubbs and D'Orazio had a full house of points (3g,2a).

Hat Tricks Fall 6-3 in Thanksgiving Eve Matchup Against Black Bears

by Lexi Burkey

Binghamton, NY - A pair of hat tricks from Black Bears forwards CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio propelled Binghamton to a 6-3 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks. With this loss, Danbury now sits at 4-8-2-1.

Stubbs put Binghamton on the board early while on the power play, walking in off the draw and shooting it under the blocker of Hat Tricks goaltender Frankie McClendon at 5:05 in the first frame.

Danbury did not see its first goal until 1:49 in the second frame. On the return feed from rookie Anton Rubtsov, Drew Welsch scored his third goal in three games against the Black Bears on a backhand tap-in to tie the game at one. Just short of five minutes later, Welsch gave the rabbits their first lead of the night, going top shelf on Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama. Captain Jonny Ruiz sat on the back door of McAnanama and struck at 8:16 to put Danbury up by two. Welsch's assist on Ruiz's goal marked his third point of the night.

With 6:51 remaining in the second frame, D'Orazio cut the Hat Tricks' lead to one with a shot from the blue line. Five minutes later, D'Orazio tied the game, walking in front of the crease and tipping the puck in. Just 19 seconds later, Stubbs notched his second of the night off a rebound at the top of the crease.

Binghamton continued its scoring in the third with Stubbs patiently dragging the puck through the left circle before snapping it past McClendon for the hat trick. D'Orazio secured a five-point night and his first professional hat trick on the power play with a snipe from the slot, lifting the Black Bears up by three.

The Hat Tricks return home to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 PM for Real Estate Night and Rec Department Night.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at PEE DEE ICECATS

PEE DEE PK PLAYS KEY ROLE IN 4-1 WIN OVER BOBCATS

by Tom Callahan

Florence, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats penalty kill went 6-for-6 including the team's league-leading sixth shorthanded goal en route to a 4-1 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Wednesday night.

TJ Prexler recorded his first goal and first point of the season with an empty net shorthanded goal to ice a hard fought victory for Pee Dee, which also received tallies from Patriks Marcinkevics, Trevor Lord and Dustin Jesseau.

Goaltender Matt Sayles recorded 18 saves for his second win of the season, making several key stops down the stretch to keep Pee Dee ahead and nail down the win.

The victory improved the IceCats to 7-4-1-0 on the season. Pee Dee will host the columbus River Dragons on Friday and Saturday night at 7:15 pm. Tickets for all IceCats home games are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BILOXI BREAKERS

Dragons Prevail in Barnburner

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - It was time to get some wins, and what better time to do that than in front of the home crowd the night before Thanksgiving. In an entertaining affair, Columbus outlasted the Breakers 5-4 in a game with 4 ties and 5 lead changes.

Back on home ice after a seemingly endless road trip, the Breakers were ready to feed off the crowd and put on a show for Breaker Bay. Without their captain Yaro Yevdokimov, serving a one game suspension, it would be an all hands on deck effort to earn some points against a Columbus team playing Biloxi for the fourth consecutive game. The Breakers came out with a sense of urgency, focusing on possessing the puck and getting quality shots on net. Declan Flanagan, playing in his first game since October 18, rang one off the crossbar 20 seconds into the contest. The tempo was back and forth for a bit, but a minor and major penalty taken by Columbus opened up virtually 7 consecutive minutes of powerplay time for the Breakers. Biloxi had a lot of trouble entering the zone and setting up their attack, and there were even a few moments in which it looked like Columbus may have had a chance to spring free the other way. Finally, someone stepped off. Cole Crowder made a terrific stretch pass to hit Dylan Infantino on a speedy entry across the blue line and he buried one to put Biloxi ahead 1-0. The score held at 1-0 with Biloxi dominating in shots 20-6 in the opening frame.

Into the second period we went, and Columbus came out hungry. They flipped the script on the Breakers, and dominated in zone time and shots. While on their heels, the Breakers took back to back penalties themselves, opening the door wide for Columbus to climb back in. At 11:23, Ryan Hunter sniped a bullet from atop of the circle to tie the game at 1 on the powerplay. Thanks to the double-minor assessed to Dalton Anderson for high-sticking, there was still a window of opportunity for Columbus to leapfrog Biloxi. Exactly 27 seconds later they did just that, with Colin Ratt unleashing a snapshot to the same top corner to make it 2-1 Dragons. Not ready to roll over, the Breakers finally capitalized on a Columbus breakdown at 13:29 with Declan Conway banging home a 2-on-0 tally to even the score at 2. The scoring would not end there, as who else but team points leader Tyler Barrow used an incredibly patient individual effort to wait out Rosenzweig and beat him up high to lift the Dragons ahead at 3-2. Columbus outshot the Breakers 22-8 in the middle chapter, bringing the totals to all square at 28 a side through 40.

Period 3 was set up to be a fun one, and it certainly didn't disappoint. 72 seconds into the frame, Khaden Henry finished a one-timer from the bumper spot to tie the game at 3. The building was alive, but the Breakers needed the next tuck to keep it that way. Fresh off the bench, Brandon Lucchesi picked up the puck in stride and fired it far side to light the lamp and give Biloxi the lead with just over 13 minutes to play. Against a relentless Columbus offense, closing out games is never easy. 4 minutes after Lucchesi gave his squad the lead, Ben Pizzimenti sucked the life right back out with a greasy equalizer. Still with 9 minutes left, those 3 points were anybody's. The final blow came at 13:23 with Alex Storjohann fluttering home the go ahead goal on a net crash effort to make it 5-4 Dragons. The Breakers had a handful of opportunities in tight with the netminder pulled, but couldn't find the twine anymore. The score held as the clock hit triple zeros with the final shot totals 40-35 Columbus.

The River Dragons improve to 9-4-0, and will have a quick Thanksgiving in Georgia before they head out to Florence for a pair with the PeeDee Ice Cats. The Breakers fall to 3-9-1 and will get ready for a home and home, beginning in Baton Rouge this Friday at 7:05, with the Zydeco.

On behalf of the Biloxi Breakers, Happy Thanksgiving to All!

COLUMBUS TAKES THRILLER FROM BILOXI ON THE ROAD

by Liam Gotimer

Biloxi, MS - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig tended goal for the Breakers.

Dylan Infantino opened the scoring for the home side, potting a highlight-reel goal at 14:51. The Breakers outshot Columbus 20-6 in the opening period and carried the pace of play behind two power-play chances.

In the second, Columbus corralled the lead with two power-play goals just 27 seconds apart. First, it was Ryan Hunter, followed by Colin Ratt. As a result, Columbus had its first advantage of the evening, 2-1.

Shortly thereafter, Biloxi tied the game as Declan Conway tapped in a net-front feed.

At 17:31 of the second period, Tyler Barrow scored an absolute beauty, beating an outstretched Rosenzweig. The goal was assisted by Ryan Hunter and Alex Storjohann.

In the third period, after successfully killing off a power play, Columbus surrendered the game-tying goal. The FPHL's leading point producer, Khaden Henry, potted the biscuit into the basket.

The Breakers scored again and took the lead at 6:45, with Brandon Lucchesi beating Babin.

Columbus tied the game at 10:52, as Ben Pizzimenti trickled a puck through Rosenzweig, accounting for his fourth goal of the season. Pizzimenti's goal was assisted by Chiwetin Blacksmith and Colin Ratt.

At 13:23, the River Dragons took the lead for good, as Alex Storjohann put home a rebound, assisted by Ryan Hunter and Tyler Barrow.

Trevor Babin earned the win in net for the River Dragons, making 31 saves on 35 shots. On the other end of the ice, Josh Rosenzweig took the loss for Biloxi.

INDIANA SENTINELS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Prowlers Earn Their Thanksgiving Dinner by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers started their Thanksgiving long weekend right with a 4-2 win over the Indiana Sentinels at McMorran Place on November 26. Matt Graham led the way with two goals and an assist.

A scoreless first period featured a goal called back for Indiana because the puck hit the post and crossbar but didn't cross the line.

Bobby Price got the scoring started as found his own rebound and ripped it to the top corner.

Less than two minutes later, Tim Organ flew into the offensive zone and passed off to Arttu Heikkilä. His shot was stopped but Matt Graham cleaned up the rebound. Off the ensuing faceoff, Ryan Glazer grabbed a missed pass and cut the deficit back to one. Just seven seconds elapsed between goals.

Just over a minute later, Port Huron turned on a counter attack and Lukas Lacny fed a perfect pass to Graham who tapped it home crashing the crease. The Sentinels looked like they brought themselves back within one, but the Prowlers challenged for goaltender interference and it was overturned.

Reggie Millette rounded out the second period scoring with a long-range power-play wrister.

"We did a lot better playing in the offensive zone in the second period," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "We made their defense have to work in the second period when we were cycling the puck a little bit better. I think the way we got through the neutral zone in the second period was pretty good, it led to some good offensive zone entries, guys running the proper routes and getting rewarded."

Nolan Dawson picked up his first pro goal in the third, but that's as close as Indiana got.

Lacny dished out two assists and Bailey Huber got the win with 22 saves.

Dawson added a helper to his goal and John Werber made 31 stops.

The Prowlers hit the road to Topeka to visit the Scarecrows for a three-in-three on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All three games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

MONROE MOCCASINS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Moccasins Celebrate Thanksgiving Early, Down Zydeco 5-1

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge returned home for the pre-Thanksgiving matchup, but the Monroe Moccasins took control early and never loosened their grip, handing the Zydeco a 5-1 loss on Wednesday night.

Monroe struck just 25 seconds into the game and added two more in the opening frame, putting Baton Rouge in a 3-0 hole after twenty minutes. The Moccasins extended their lead to 4-0 in the second before the Zydeco found life late in the third. Dmitry Kuznetsov broke through at 17:22 of the final period, burying a setup from Narek Aleksanyan and Richard Durina to spoil the shutout and give Baton Rouge their lone tally of the night.

Despite the score, Baton Rouge continued generating chances, firing 30 shots on net-but Monroe's Richie Parent turned aside 29 of them in a first-star performance. The Moccasins capped the night with an empty-netter at 18:58 to seal the 5-1 final.

A physical third period saw both sides exchange scrums, highlighted by fights from Ethan Matchim and Tucker Scantlebury. But even with the spark, the Zydeco couldn't claw back into the game.

Dmitry Kuznetsov was named the game's third star, while Aleksanyan extended his point-per-game pace with an assist.

The Zydeco now look to regroup and reset before their next outing as they continue searching for that complete, full-game breakthrough that's been just out of reach.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.