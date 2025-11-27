Columbus Takes Thriller from Biloxi on the Road

Published on November 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BILOXI, MS. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Biloxi Breakers by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night, at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Trevor Babin was in net for the River Dragons, while Josh Rosenzweig was in goal for the Breakers.

Dylan Infantino opened the scoring for the home-side, potting a highlight reel goal at 14:51.

The Breakers out-shot Columbus 20-6 in the opening period, and carried the pace of play behind two power-play chances.

In the second, Columbus corralled the lead, with two power-play goals, 27 seconds a part. First, it was Ryan Hunter followed by Colin Ratt. As a result, Columbus had their first advantage of the evening, 2-1.

Shortly thereafter Biloxi would tie the game, as Declan Conway tapped in a net-front feed.

At 17:31 of the second period, Tyler Barrow scored an absolute beauty, beating an out-stretched Rosenzweig. The goal was assisted by Ryan Hunter and Alex Storjohann.

In the third period, after successfully killing off a power-play, Columbus surrendered the game-tying goal. The FPHL's leading point producer, Khaden Henry, potted the biscuit into the basket.

The Breakers would score again and take the lead at 6:45, with Brandon Lucchesi beating Babin.

Columbus tied the game at 10:52, as Ben Pizzimenti trickled a puck through Rosenzweig, accounting for his fourth goal of the season. Pizzimenti's goal was assisted by Chiwetin Blacksmith and Colin Ratt.

At 13:23, the River Dragons took the lead for good, as Alex Storjohann put home a rebound, assisted by Ryan Hunter and Tyler Barrow.

"It was a road game, and we came out a bit sluggish in the first," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "Trevor Babin made some huge saves when we weren't really skating, and being on the penalty kill for most of the period made it tough to build any rhythm. In the second we found our legs, our power play got us going, and we didn't look back, even when they made a push in the third."

Trevor Babin earned the win in net for the River Dragons, making 31 saves on 35 shots. On the other end of the ice, Josh Rosenzweig took the loss for Biloxi.







