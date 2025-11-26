Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Binghamton Black Bears: November 26

November 26, 2025

Last time out

The Danbury Hat Tricks suffered back-to-back losses to the Binghamton Black Bears over the weekend, the latter a 5-1 home loss. The Black Bears - the league's top team and two-time defending champions - controlled the night from start to finish.

Binghamton struck first with a power-play goal that bounced past Danbury goalie Sebastian Resar midway through the opening frame, then added two more, capitalizing on extended zone time and a pair of clean setups to take a 3-0 lead.

The Black Bears pushed it to 4-0 when defenseman Dan Wieber finished off the rush. The Hat Tricks nearly broke through late in the period, but a potential Jonny Ruiz breakaway was broken up at the last moment.

Danbury finally got on the board in the third when forward Drew Welsch tipped in an Ian Tookenay shot to cut the deficit to 4-1, but Binghamton answered less than two minutes later on Austin Thompson's second of the night to seal the 5-1 final.

Here are the key takeaways from the night.

Black Bears control pace and possession

The Hat Tricks have relied on the dump-and-change approach all season, but against Binghamton, the forecheck intensity didn't justify it. The Black Bears easily broke out and regrouped all night, keeping momentum on their side and pressuring Danbury's defense into repeated turnovers.

Binghamton dictated the neutral zone, forcing the Hat Tricks' defense to clear the puck without establishing any sustained rushes. That control translated to offensive opportunities, with the Black Bears outshooting Danbury 26-15 through the first two periods.

The Hat Tricks were able to outshoot Binghamton in the final frame 15-11, with forward Drew Welsch tallying Danbury's lone goal, but the early damage had been done in the 5-1 loss.

Close calls nearly widen the gap

The two-time defending champion Black Bears are going to take advantage of defensive lapses, and the Hat Tricks gave them some to work with, allowing Binghamton to generate multiple potential high-quality chances to pull ahead.

Still tied 0-0 midway through the second, on a backcheck, Danbury defender Justin Movalli made a blind backhand pass behind the net that went directly to Black Bears forward Emerson Emery, who quickly put the puck on net for teammate Anthony Bernardo, crashing the crease.

Early in the third, it was Movalli again, whose defensive-zone pass intended for Hat Tricks defenseman Trey Deloury was intercepted by Binghamton forward Jacob Shankar and fed to the slot for an Ivan Bondarenko wrist shot, which Resar was just able to fight off, keeping what could have been a worse scoreline at bay.

Offense sputters despite penalty kill effort

Once again, the Hat Tricks spent several stretches in the penalty box. As with turnovers, an established team like the Black Bears is quick to capitalize on undisciplined play. In this game, Danbury's penalty kill rose to the occasion.

The unit faced six Binghamton power plays and successfully killed five. The only Black Bears' power-play goal against came on the first of the game, a fluky bounce off the skates of Black Bears forward Gavin Yates.

The penalty-killing unit has been a bright spot for the Hat Tricks all season, killing penalties at an 83.6% - second best in the Empire Division, behind Binghamton's 90.9% rate.

Head-to-head

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears have met four times this season, with Binghamton in full control of the series - leading 4-0 and riding two straight wins. In the Oct. 17-18 set, the Black Bears outscored Danbury 9-3, highlighted by Binghamton goalie Connor McAnanama's 21-save shutout in the second game.

A month later, even with a retooled lineup, Danbury ran into similar problems against the FPHL's top team - falling 6-3 in the weekend openers and nearly being shut out again in a 5-1 loss on Nov. 22.

About the Black Bears

The Black Bears continue to roll this season and remain atop the FPHL standings at 12-2, their 35 points putting them eight clear of second-place Port Huron Prowlers in the Empire Division.

Much of Binghamton's success stems from its top-end production. Forward Mac Jansen leads the league with 14 goals, while Thompson is tied for second with 11. Forward CJ Stubbs leads the FPHL in assists (20) and sits second overall in points.

Hat Tricks Headlines

Legkov's goals stalled

Hat Tricks forward Alexander Legkov has dropped from the FPHL's top goal-scoring spot and is now tied with Thompson at 11, three behind league leader Jansen (14). Danbury's leading scorer notched a goal in the Nov. 21 6-3 loss, but was held scoreless in the following game.

Danbury head coach John Bierchen said earlier this week that much of Legkov's offense comes from generating rushes - something the Black Bears largely prevented by controlling the pace of play throughout the weekend.

Hat Tricks seek first win over league leaders

Danbury returns to Binghamton on Wednesday, looking for its first win over the league-leading Black Bears this season. The Hat Tricks have struggled in the series so far, falling in all four meetings and being outscored 20-7.

Legkov will need to get the offense going in transition if Danbury hopes to snap its skid. Generating rushes and pressuring Binghamton in its defensive zone will be key in securing an underdog victory.

The last time Danbury defeated Binghamton was Nov. 23, 2024, a 7-4 victory. The Hat Tricks hope to draw on that memory and turn the tides Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

