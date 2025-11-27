Hat Tricks Fall 6-3 in Thanksgiving Eve Matchup against Black Bears

Published on November 26, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - A pair of hat tricks from Black Bears forwards CJ Stubbs and Austin D'Orazio propelled Binghamton to a 6-3 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks. With this loss, Danbury now sits at 4-8-2-1.

Stubbs put Binghamton on the board early while on the power play, walking in off the draw and shooting it under the blocker of Hat Tricks goaltender Frankie McClendon at 5:05 in the first frame.

Danbury did not see its first goal until 1:49 in the second frame. On the return feed from rookie Anton Rubtsov, Drew Welsch scored his third goal in three games against the Black Bears on a backhand tap-in to tie the game at one. Just short of five minutes later, Welsch gave the rabbits their first lead of the night, going top shelf on Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama. Captain Jonny Ruiz sat on the back door of McAnanama and struck at 8:16 to put Danbury up by two. Welsch's assist on Ruiz's goal marked his third point of the night.

With 6:51 remaining in the second frame, D'Orazio cut the Hat Tricks' lead to one with a shot from the blue line. Five minutes later, D'Orazio tied the game, walking in front of the crease and tipping the puck in. Just 19 seconds later, Stubbs notched his second of the night off a rebound at the top of the crease.

Binghamton continued its scoring in the third with Stubbs patiently dragging the puck through the left circle before snapping it past McClendon for the hat trick. D'Orazio secured a five-point night and his first professional hat trick on the power play with a snipe from the slot, lifting the Black Bears up by three.

The Hat Tricks return home to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 PM for Real Estate Night and Rec Department Night.

The Hat Tricks return home to take on the Twin City Thunderbirds on Friday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 PM for Real Estate Night and Rec Department Night.







