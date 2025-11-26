Buy a Ticket, Eat Free

Black Friday just got a whole lot tastier for Athens Rock Lobsters fans.

This year, when you buy a ticket to any of our upcoming home games on November 29th, November 30th, or December 11th, we're throwing in a classic game-day combo on the house: a hot dog and a Coke-absolutely free.

Whether you're planning a family outing, bringing friends, or treating yourself to a night of hockey, we're serving up a little extra holiday cheer with every ticket purchase.

Black Friday Deal

How It Works

Buy a ticket to any game on Nov 29, Nov 30, or Dec 11

Present your ticket at designated concession stands

Enjoy one hot dog and one Coke, courtesy of your Rock Lobsters

It's that simple.

This deal is perfect for kicking off the holidays, fueling up for a big game, and cheering on Athens as we continue our march through the 2025-26 season.

Don't Miss Out

Black Friday deals come and go - but free food at a hockey game? That's worth jumping on. Secure your seats early and get ready for a great night at Akins Ford Arena.

Grab your Black Friday tickets and claim your free game-day combo!







