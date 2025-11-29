Cyber Monday's Biggest Deal

Published on November 29, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Ready for the biggest ticket deal of the season? This Cyber Monday, the Athens Rock Lobsters are dropping an offer you absolutely cannot miss. When you purchase a ticket to the December 12th Teddy Bear Toss game, you'll automatically receive two additional tickets for FREE.

Yes - one ticket becomes three.

Yes - your whole crew can come for the price of one.

And yes - this only happens once a year.

Why This Game Is a Must-See

The Teddy Bear Toss is one of the most joyful nights in all of sports. Thousands of stuffed animals hit the ice after our first goal, all donated to children's hospitals and local partners to brighten the holiday season.

Combine that with free extra tickets, and you've got the perfect excuse to pack the arena with family, friends, coworkers, or anyone who deserves a night of magic.

How To Claim the Offer

Offer valid Cyber Monday only

Purchase one ticket to the Dec 12th game

Receive two free tickets automatically with your order

Simple, easy, and the best value we've dropped all year.

Bring the Bears. Bring the Crowd. Bring the Holiday Spirit.

This Cyber Monday, lock in the biggest deal of the season and bring your whole group to one of the most iconic games of the year. Snag your 1-for-3 Teddy Bear Toss tickets while they last!







