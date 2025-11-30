Anderson's GWG completes comeback

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Twin City Thunderbirds 5-4 on Saturday night. Jesse Anderson scored his first of the season in the third period to secure the third victory of the week for Binghamton.

In a much-anticipated matchup from last year's finals, Binghamton and Twin City met for the first of five times this season on Saturday night. Twin City got on the board first with Don Carter Jr. deflecting a shot at 8:04. It took Binghamton less than two minutes to respond, as CJ Stubbs cashed-in on an odd-man rush tying the game at 1-1. Neither side was able to score in the final nine minutes of the period.

After only two goals in the first frame, the second period was completely different. Twin City jumped on Binghamton quickly. Jacob Schnapp scored on the power play at 2:05 and James Farmer scored three minutes after that. Thunderbirds were up 3-1 just six minutes into the second. Scott Ramaekers had a quick answer to cut the lead to one at 6:15. Then Binghamton went on a 5-on-3 power play and ignited the crowd with two more special teams' goals. Austin D'Orazio continued his hot streak scoring the first, and Gavin Yates scored 11 seconds later to give the home team the lead 4-3.

The lead only lasted 36 seconds. Jan Salak scored on the power play for Twin City and once again, the game was level at 4-4. Six combined goals in the middle period.

The game-winning goal came in the third period off the stick of Jesse Anderson. Binghamton's third power play goal of the night came from a defenseman recording his first of the year.

Binghamton would hang-on to win the game 5-4 and sweep the first of two three-game weeks this season for the Black Bears.

