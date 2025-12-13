Prowlers' Skid Hits Five

The Port Huron Prowlers' losing streak reached five games after a 4-3 loss at home to the Indiana Sentinels on December 12. Two of Indiana's three wins this season have come at McMorran Place.

"We had some success early in the season and, sometimes, when you have that early success, you forget how much effort it took to have that success and you start to think that's who you are," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "You think you've made it or think you've earned something. You forget the pains that it took, the will that it took to win every single game, every single shift. You start to forget about that and you don't play with the same urgency and the same intensity."

Things started off hot for the Prowlers. They got the teddy bear toss goal off a shot from Jamie Bucell just over two minutes in. Later in the period, Reggie Millette set up Austin Fetterly who made it 2-0 with a rip from the high slot.

Penalties began to haunt Port Huron in the final minutes of the frame. Nolan Dawson's quick shot on a Sentinels' power play cut the deficit in half before the break.

In the second, Denver Craig found Ethan Esposito a step behind the Port Huron defense and he put the puck five-hole on Reid Cooper. With under three minutes left in the period, Indiana had a power play and Esposito knocked down a clearing attempt and ripped a shot off the post. It hit Cooper and caromed across the goal line. That tally is currently credited to Craig.

"Something has to give with the penalties," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "We can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot constantly and taking these numerous penalties that hurt us. We can play hard without the penalties."

The Prowlers got back even early in the third. Off a faceoff win, Nick Favaro's shot was stopped by John Werber but Johnson was right there for the rebound. The game was untied when Ivan Ponivanov stepped out of the penalty box and put home his first goal as a Sentinel, and the game winner, on the breakaway.

"One thing I've noticed is that, when things are going well in a game, I think there's a great focus on executing, with discipline, the systems we've put in," Paulin said. "When things start to go chaotic, or start to go sideways, something gets us off our focus, we start going onto our own page. I thought I saw that a lot down the stretch."

Johnson added an assist to his goal and Millette got credit for a pair of assists. Copper stopped 17 shots in net.

Craig and Esposito currently both have a goal and an assist while Werber has won back-to-back games after a 26-save performance.

