Thunderbirds Drop 2-1 Decision Against River Dragons

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), dropped a 2-1 decision on home ice Friday night to the Columbus River Dragons. Gus Ford netted the Thunderbirds lone goal during the contest. Twin City returns to action Saturday night in another home matchup against Columbus. Puck drop for Saturday night's rematch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Gus Ford scored the only goal of Friday's opening period to give Twin City a 1-0 lead in the matchup. Ford's goal was his team-leading twelfth of the season, and was assisted by Zach White and James Farmer. Ford's goal was netted even strength. The Thunderbirds were outshot by a 10-8 margin during the 1st period, but carried a one-goal advantage into the 2nd period. Twin City outshot Columbus by a 13-10 margin in Friday's 2nd period. Each team was held off the scoreboard during the middle period, and the Thunderbirds opened the 3rd period with a 1-0 lead.

The River Dragons scored two unanswered goals during the final period of Friday's matchup to seal a 2-1 victory. Kyle Moore scored Columbus' first goal of the game at 7:27 of the 3rd period to bring the score to a 1-1 tie. Benjamin Pizzimenti and Matt Stoia each recorded an assist on the scoring play. Alex Storjohann netted a powerplay goal at 13:20 of the 3rd period to give the River Dragons a 2-1 lead in the matchup. Ryan Hunter and Josh Colten assisted on the scoring play. Twin City lifted goaltender Boris Babik for an extra attacker during the final minutes of the game, but were unable to net the game tying goal. The Thunderbirds outshot the River Dragons by a 41-36 margin during the battle.

Boris Babik made 34 saves on 36 shots during the game for Twin City. Tyler Roy collected the win in net for the River Dragons in a 40-save-on-41-shot effort.

