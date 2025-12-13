Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by 3-2 Shootout Loss

Published on December 12, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks' four-game winning streak came to an end after a hard-fought 3-2 loss that required a shootout. Despite the loss, Danbury goalie Sebastian Resar kept the Hat Tricks in the game, stopping 54 of 56 shots through regulation and overtime.

Danbury forward Noah Robinson got on the scoresheet first at the 10:24 mark of the opening period, beating Black Bears goalie Connor McAnanama high on a two-on-one rush to put the Hat Tricks up 1-0.

Less than a minute later, at 9:33, Robinson put the puck on net again off the rush. Hat Tricks forward Austan Bellefeuille, stationed in front, screened McAnanama and tipped the puck in to extend Danbury's lead to 2-0.

The Hat Tricks' four first-period penalties kept some momentum on the Black Bears' side, momentum they used to cut Danbury's lead in half when Binghamton forward Tyson Kirkby scored an even-strength goal at the 7:48 mark during a scramble in front of Resar to make it 2-1.

Late in the first frame, FPHL scoring leader Alexander Legkov broke in alone after a stretch pass from Danbury defenseman Kadyn Fennell. Black Bears defenseman Daniel Stone was whistled for hooking, giving Legkov a penalty shot, but McAnanama denied him.

Binghamton controlled the second period, outshooting the Hat Tricks 19-2, but the score remained 2-1. Black Bears forward CJ Stubbs, the league's leading scorer, nearly tied the game.

At the 9:09 mark, Stubbs broke in one-on-one against Resar after sneaking past Hat Tricks defenseman Trey Deloury. Resar's sliding pad save preserved Danbury's one-goal lead. With 3:33 left in the third period, Kirkby buried a one-timer in front for his second goal of the night to tie the game 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout, where the Black Bears won after Stubbs beat Resar to end it.

Danbury travels to Binghamton tomorrow for the second of four straight against the Black Bears. Faceoff is at 7 p.m.

