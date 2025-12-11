Hat Tricks Sign Defenseman Susinski from SPHL

Published on December 11, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY- The Hat Tricks announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Gregory Susinski on a contract for the 2025-26 season.

Susinski, 26, joins the Hat Tricks after finishing the 2024-25 season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Macon Mayhem (SPHL), and playing one game with Pensacola in the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot-one defenseman spent 52 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, tallying 7 points (2g, 5a) and 6 penalty minutes. The Calgary, Alberta, native played collegiate hockey at the University of Jamestown (ACHA), where he posted 89 points (32g, 57a) and 153 penalty minutes in 124 games played. During his time there, he was awarded with All-Conference First Team (2022-23) and All-League First Team awards.

Hat Tricks General Manager AJ Galante spoke on Sisinski, "If you wanted to build a defenseman from scratch, Greg Susinski is likely who you would get. Greg is a big-bodied 2 way defenseman with great speed. He totally transforms our D corps, and I couldn't be more excited to have him here in Danbury."

Welcome to Danbury, Greg!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena and Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

Hat Tricks Sign Defenseman Susinski from SPHL - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.