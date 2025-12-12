Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against River Dragons

December 12, 2025

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Columbus River Dragons for a two-game weekend series on home ice at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City will host Columbus tonight at 7:35pm, and tomorrow night's game is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm. Tickets to each matchup may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Twin City (6-10-0) returns to action tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds following a two-game weekend sweep of the Pee Dee IceCats. The Thunderbirds posted a 5-4 road win over the IceCats one week ago on the road at the Florence Center. Gus Ford (2), Don Carter Jr. (2), and Jacob Schnapp scored goals for Twin City in the victory. Dysen Skinner made 45 saves and recorded his 2nd win of the season in net for the Thunderbirds. The win snapped a six-game winless skid in road games to start the season for Twin City. The Thunderbirds defeated Pee Dee by a final score of 2-1 in a thrilling overtime result at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds last Saturday night. Liam Blomquist scored Twin City's only goal of regulation time, and Roman Kraemer netted the game-winning goal in overtime. Boris Babik made 52 saves in net for the Thunderbirds during the battle. The victory was the first overtime win of the season for Twin City. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds entering this weekend's two-game series on home ice against the River Dragons include Gus Ford (11), Zach White (9), and Jan Salak (6).

Columbus (11-6-0) enters tonight's matchup against Twin City after dropping back-to-back home games last weekend to the Athens Rock Lobsters. The River Dragons were outscored by a 14-3 margin in the two losses. Columbus split road games against Twin City last month at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. The River Dragons and the Thunderbirds will face off two additional times to complete this year's six-game season series following this weekend's games. Scoring leaders for Columbus through the opening seventeen games of the season include Ryan Hunter (15), Tyler Barrow (10), and Alex Storjohann (8). The River Dragons will return home to the Columbus Civic Center for back-to-back home games against the Athens Rock Lobsters next weekend following this weekend's road series against the Thunderbirds.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:35pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







