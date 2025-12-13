Two Third Period Goals Completes Comeback

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Columbus River Dragons defeated the Twin-City Thunderbirds by a final score of 2-1 on Friday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Boris Babik started in goal for Twin City, while Tyler Roy received the nod for Columbus.

Twin-City scored first, as Gus Ford found a bit of daylight at the right circle and rifled a wrist shot past Tyler Roy.

Despite the shots being 26-21, the score remained 1-0 entering the third period, with Columbus hoping for a comeback.

Step one to the comeback came when Kyle Moore buried a wrist shot from the far circle, after hard working set-up from Benjamin Pizzimenti.

At 13:20, while on the power-play, the River Dragons found the go-ahead goal. It came off of the stick of Alex Storjohann, with the assists going to Ryan Hunter and Josh Colten.

For being on the road, I thought we played a really good road game," Head Coach Jerome Bechard said. "We had a strong first period, and even though Roy got beat on a nice shot, that's going to happen from time to time. We stuck to the game plan for the most part, moved the puck well through all three zones, and stayed with it. We were rewarded with a nice high-low play from Moore, and then on the power play, even though it was a bit of a broken play, Storjohann had a hot hand and beat Babik with a quick wrist shot from the middle of the slot. After that, we buckled down and played well, so overall it was a pretty good game."

