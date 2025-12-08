Local Veteran Receives Appreciation Cooler from Dichello Distributors and Folds of Honor

The Danbury Hat Tricks would like to extend a special thank you to Dichello Distributors and Folds of Honor for their generous donation of this beautiful cooler, which was given to a special attendee of our Veterans Appreciation Night, held here at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The winner of the cooler was Master Sgt William Howard (pictured above). Sgt Howard served in the United States Army for 26 years and was deployed eight times. Thank you for your Service, Seargant!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 12 (7:30 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena and Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







