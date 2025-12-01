River Dragons Acquire the Rights to Tate Leeson from Topeka

Published on December 1, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has acquired the rights to forward Tate Leeson from the Topeka Scarecrows in exchange for future considerations. The River Dragons have a 30-day window to sign Tate to a standard player-agreement.

Leeson, 26, is a forward from Smith Falls, Ontario, who most recently skated with the Watertown Wolves during the 2024-25 season. In 15 games with Watertown that year, he notched 24 points (7G, 17A).

The former Captain of the Wolves has appeared in 101 FPHL games, recording 131 points (63G, 68A) and 347 penalty minutes with the club, along with the now defunct Elmira Mammoth. He has additionally skated in 19 SPHL games with the Peoria Rivermen and Evansville Thunderbolts, posting six points (2G, 4A).

In addition, with today being the failed to report deadline, Columbus has released the following players: Brian Dunford (D), Matthew Petizian (G), Tristan Reid (F), Trever Sanderson (F), Nash Hatcher (F), and Hugh Anderson (D). As a result, all listed players are free to sign elsewhere in the FPHL, should they chose.

Here's a reminder that you can purchase your own, customized authentic River Dragons jersey,! The sale ends TONIGHT, so be sure to get in on the action before it is too late.

Columbus returns home on December 5th, when the club hosts the Athens Rock Lobsters for the first time this season. You won't want to miss this intense rivalry, renewed!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.