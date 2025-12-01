Bobcats Pick up First OT Win of Season

COLUMBUS, IN - The Blue Ridge Bobcats outlasted the Indiana Sentinels 3-2 on Saturday night for their first overtime win in their first extra session contest of the season.

In a tight-checking low scoring affair, both teams traded chances but played a scoreless opening twenty minutes. Indiana opened the scoring in the second thanks to Denver Craig's first professional goal, finishing his own rebound with help from Ashton Collazo.

Brandon Reller ripped home his second goal and fifth point of the weekend, sniping a sharp angle wrist shot past John Werber on the power play to tie the game at 1. Indiana answered towards the end of the second period with just 4 seconds remaining on their man advantage when Zac Horn put home a shot out of a net mouth scramble to give the Sentinels a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Captain Danny Martin tied the game in the third for his 98th career FPHL goal, but his was the only scoring of the final 20 minutes of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Hunter Virostek stopped Craig just a few seconds into the extra frame, and it only took the Bobcats one rush and 34 seconds of 3-on-3 OT to end it. Justin Daly smacked home a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Bobcats their first overtime win of the season, and the extra standings point for a total of 5 out of a possible six points on the weekend.

The Bobcats 4 game road trip continues next weekend in Danbury, CT. Both games will be available to watch and listen on the Blue Ridge Hockey Network.







