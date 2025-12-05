Indiana Preparing to Spar with Wolves

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Indiana Sentinels News Release







The Indiana Sentinels arrived in Watertown, NY Friday morning for their early skate session, eagerly awaiting their chance to take the ice for the first time this weekend. The team had a great session of practice with Head Coach Everett Thompson leading the way. There is a different chill in the air today and it's not just from the single-digit weather that is expected for this weekend's contests. It's because the Sents' have their man behind the bench again looking to take command. Without their play caller and main adjustment maker; the last trip to New York didn't go according to plan with Indiana falling to Watertown 3 - 4 in a close but bitter loss for the club.

Knowing that victory was well within their grasp the entire team was oozing with confidence and you could see it on the faces of the players during their morning skate session. Thompson, who returned to action last weekend against the Blue Ridge Bobcats after being away from the team for a couple of weeks, said he was "glad to be back" when questioned by Sentinels Media staff. The Sents' general is excited to get his team on the ice tonight and the Wolves would be wise to stay on their toes. If one thing is certain it is that Coach Thompson left Watertown Municipal Arena after morning skate with a confidence not seen in a few weeks. If the players are to follow up with half the confidence exuded by the Coach this morning, I would not want to be on their opponent on the other end of that fight.

We'll see if there is credence to the Sents' confidence later tonight and onto Saturday. If they can snag a couple of wins this weekend that would do wonders for them in the point standings. Being just 3 points behind Baton Rouge in the standings, getting out of the basement and onto the second floor of the League apartment building will push this squad's confidence to the stratosphere (where it appears to be heading already). You can catch all of the action tonight and tomorrow at Watertown Municipal Arena @7:30 Eastern - OR - follow along LIVE streaming on Rumble and Sporfie. We'll see you this weekend for some Federal Prospects League Hockey!







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.