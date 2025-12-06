Bandurkin's Hat Trick Shell-Shocks In-State Foe in Battle of I-85

COLUMBUS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters dominated all three zones in an 8-1 thrashing of the Columbus River Dragons Friday night in the Columbus Civic Center.

Athens came off the bus and took the lead 8:56 into the game through Gleb Bandurkin, who batted in a rebound off of a Jesse Lowell shot for his first goal since Nov. 1.

Garrett Milan was hungry to get back into the scoring as well, and netted on a second-chance opportunity of his own to make it 2-0 before the first-period horn.

The visitors exploded in the second period and it started with Kayson Gallant shoveling in a bar-down shot just 14 seconds into the middle period.

A smile grew wider on the Crustaceans' faces in the second, as Bandurkin scored his second, Jesse Lowell continued his rise with a five-hole tally and Joe Colatarci recorded his first goal of the year on a laser from the point.

After Luke Croucher scored his 10th of the season, Bandurkin put the finishing touches on his hat trick. It was the Moscow Mule's first trifecta as an Athens player, and first since he scored four goals as a Danbury Hat Trick on April 4.

Seconds away from his first shutout of the season, William Lavalliere was beaten for the first time on the night by Alex Storjohann at 19:56.

The Rock Lobsters (11-2-2-0, 37 pts) return to the Columbus Civic Center for the series finale between the two Peach State teams. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.







