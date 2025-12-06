Columbus Crushed by Athens, 8-1
Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 8-1 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.
William Lavalliere, the former River Dragon, started in goal for Athens, while Tyler Roy received the nod for Columbus.
Athens took control early and did not look back. Gleb Bandurkin opened the scoring at 8:56, and Garrett Milan added another before the end of the first period.
The Rock Lobsters broke the game open in the second with goals from Kayson Gallant, Bandurkin once more, Jesse Lowell, and Joey Colatarci.
In the third period, Athens added two more. Luke Croucher lit the lamp, and Bandurkin secured the hat trick.
Columbus broke the shutout in the final seconds when Alex Storjohann scored at 19:56.
Fans, bidding is now open for the jerseys the River Dragons will rock tomorrow night for Teddy Bear Toss! Bid HERE or by scanning the QR code on the graphic below!
Columbus is home once more tomorrow night, when the club hosts the Athens Rock Lobsters for this season's Teddy Bear Toss. You won't want to miss this intense rivalry, renewed!
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Thunderbirds Set to Host IceCats for Special Olympics Night - Twin City Thunderbirds
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Columbus Crushed by Athens, 8-1 - Columbus River Dragons
- Scarecrows Stave off Breakers - Biloxi Breakers
- Columbus Crushed by Athens, 8-1 - Columbus River Dragons
- Hat Tricks Beat Bobcats, 6-3, Extend Win Streak to Three - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Topeka Catches Biloxi Hibernating on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-3 - Topeka Scarecrows
- Thunderbirds Defeat IceCats, 5-4 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Prowlers Blasted in Binghamton - Port Huron Prowlers
- Yates' Historic Night Leads the Way - Binghamton Black Bears
- Yates' Historic Night Leads The Way - Binghamton Black Bears
- IceCats Downed by Thunderbirds 5-4 - Pee Dee IceCats
- Bandurkin's Hat Trick Shell-Shocks In-State Foe in Battle of I-85 - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Blue Ridge Bobcasts: December 5 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Indiana Preparing to Spar with Wolves - Indiana Sentinels
- Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against IceCats - Twin City Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.