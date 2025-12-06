Columbus Crushed by Athens, 8-1

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 8-1 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

William Lavalliere, the former River Dragon, started in goal for Athens, while Tyler Roy received the nod for Columbus.

Athens took control early and did not look back. Gleb Bandurkin opened the scoring at 8:56, and Garrett Milan added another before the end of the first period.

The Rock Lobsters broke the game open in the second with goals from Kayson Gallant, Bandurkin once more, Jesse Lowell, and Joey Colatarci.

In the third period, Athens added two more. Luke Croucher lit the lamp, and Bandurkin secured the hat trick.

Columbus broke the shutout in the final seconds when Alex Storjohann scored at 19:56.

