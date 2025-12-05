Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against IceCats

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







FLORENCE, SC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for this weekend's series against the Pee Dee IceCats. Tonight's game will be the fifth meeting of the season between the two interstate rivals, but the first played at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. The Thunderbirds will return to the Florence Center for three consecutive games against the IceCats, February 13th-15th, 2026. Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:15pm. The two teams will face off again tomorrow night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Puck drop for tomorrow night's battle is set for 6:05pm.

Twin City (4-10-0) returns to action tonight after dropping last weekend's road matchups against the Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears. The Thunderbirds fell to the Hat Tricks by a final score of 4-3 one week ago, and dropped a 5-4 decision last Saturday to the Black Bears. Jan Salak (2), Zach White, Gus Ford, Don Carter, Jacob Schnapp, and James Farmer scored goals for Twin City during last weekend's road games. Scoring leaders for the Thunderbirds through the opening fourteen games of the 2025-2026 regular season include Gus Ford (9), Zach White (9), and Jan Salak (6). Twin City has won two of the first four games in this year's thirteen-game series against Pee Dee.

Pee Dee (7-6-1) sits directly in front of Twin City in 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings entering this weekend's series. The IceCats have dropped back-to-back games following last weekend's losses to the Columbus River Dragons. Pee Dee dropped a 3-1 decision to Columbus one week ago, and lost a 5-4 game last Saturday night. Tonight's game is the final game of a four-game homestand for the IceCats. Scoring leaders for Pee Dee ahead of tonight's game include Patriks Marcinkevics (12), Dominiks Marcinkevics (9), and Trevor Lord (9). The IceCats will hit the road for a two-game series next weekend against the Athens Rock Lobsters, following this weekend's games against the Thunderbirds.

Twin City will return home to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena tomorrow night for the first time following three consecutive road games. Tomorrow night's game is also against the Pee Dee IceCats, and is Special Olympics Night presented by Flow Automotive. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the matchup. There will also be a postgame skate after tomorrow night's battle between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. The Thunderbirds will play five home games during December, including tomorrow night's matchup against the Pee Dee IceCats.

The online auction for the Thunderbirds Military Jerseys ends tonight at 6:00pm. To bid on these game-worn, signed jerseys, visit https://tinyurl.com/TBirdsMilitaryJerseyAuction, or www.TwinCityThunderbirds.com. Each jersey includes a photo of the player signing it for authentication.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 7:15pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). #FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against IceCats - Twin City Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.