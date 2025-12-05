Game Preview: Danbury Hat Tricks Host Blue Ridge Bobcasts: December 5

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks defeated the Watertown Wolves 7-3 for their first back-to-back wins since Oct. 31 - Nov.1. With the win, Danbury improved its record to 6-8-2-1 and still sits in fifth place in the Empire Division.

The Wolves scored first to make it 1-0 after forward Egor Fillipov buried his eighth goal of the season on the power play following a Noah Robinson interference penalty. Hat Tricks defenseman Ian Tookenay made it 1-1 three minutes later on a tip-in goal that got past Watertown goalie Matt Lenz.

Danbury forward Jonny Ruiz earned the Hat Tricks their first lead on an even-strength goal at 12:24 of the first period. Hat Tricks forward Vadim Frolov buried his second of the season to extend Danbury's lead to 3-1.

The Wolves finished the opening period strong, tying the game 3-3 after goals from defenseman Adam Zimmerman and forward Steven Klinck.

The Hat Tricks took the lead again in the second period, this time Robinson snuck one past Lenz to make it 4-3. Danbury forward Alexander Legkov added to his team-leading 29 points with a goal at 18:47 of the period to make it 5-3.

Legkov would get his second of the night with a backhand goal at 7:04 of the third period to make the score 6-3. Hat Tricks forward Genaro Fronduto got the first goal of his professional career at 18:55 of the frame for a final score of 7-3.

Here's what stood out.

Late scoring burst gives Hat Tricks decisive win over Wolves

Danbury has gone back and forth with the Wolves this season and now leads the series 4-3. Through those seven games, the Hat Tricks had opportunities to close Watertown out, but allowed them to hang around late.

That wouldn't be the case in this game. After both teams jockeyed for position in the opening period, they went into the first intermission tied 3-3. Six minutes into the second period, Robinson netted the game-winning goal to put Danbury up 4-3.

Legkov continued his productive rookie season with two goals - one in the second period and one in the third - both assisted by Hat Tricks forwards Austan Bellefeuille and Robinson. Fronduto put the exclamation point on the win, scoring the Hat Tricks seventh goal of the night to finish off Watertown 7-3.

Four-point game puts Noah Robinson on career-best pace

Before the game, Robinson had eight points in 14 games, tracking toward a 32-point season. After a four-point night (one goal, three assists) that earned second-star honors, the Ontario native improved to 12 points in 15 games.

That performance pushed the fifth-year forward onto a 45-point pace - a potential career high. Robinson's current best is 40 points, set in 52 games with the Baton Rouge Zydeco during the 2023-24 season.

Head-to-head

This marks the first meeting between the Hat Tricks and Bobcats this season. Blue Ridge swept Danbury in their most recent series, winning both games at home Jan. 10-11 last season.

The Bobcats opened the weekend with a 5-3 victory over Danbury. Blue Ridge defenseman Daniel Klinecky earned first-star honors with two goals.

On Jan. 11, the Bobcats closed out the series with a decisive 6-0 victory. Goalie Hunter Virostek made 44 saves to record the shutout.

About the Bobcats

Blue Ridge holds a 7-7-0-1 record and sits fourth in the Empire Division with 23 points. In its last outing, the Bobcats edged the Indiana Sentinels 3-2 in overtime. Indiana is 1-13-2-0 and last in the Empire Division with five points.

Forward Brandon Reller opened the scoring for Blue Ridge with a power-play goal in the second period. Daniel Martin added the Bobcats' second goal before rookie Justin Daly scored the overtime winner.

Hat Tricks Headlines

Hat Tricks face pivotal night in Empire Division standings

Heading into Friday's games, Blue Ridge sits fourth in the Empire Division with a 7-7-0-1 record and 23 points, while the Danbury Hat Tricks are fifth at 6-8-2-1 with 22 points. Topeka Scarecrows hold third with 25 points and a 7-4-0-2 record.

Topeka faces the Biloxi Breakers at 8:05 p.m. EST on Dec. 5. A regulation win for the Scarecrows over the 3-10-1-1 Breakers would push them to 28 points, keeping them firmly in third place.

The outcomes of Friday's games could shake up the middle of the Empire Division:

If Topeka loses:

A regulation win for the Hat Tricks would move them into fourth place, tied in points with Topeka at 25.

A regulation win for Blue Ridge would leave Danbury in fifth, while the Bobcats jump to third with 26 points.

If Topeka wins:

The Scarecrows remain third with 28 points.

A regulation win for Danbury would move the Hat Tricks to fourth, two points ahead of Blue Ridge.

A regulation win for Blue Ridge keeps Danbury in fifth, with the Bobcats staying fourth at 26 points.

Legkov poised to break Hat Tricks regular-season scoring record

With Legkov's three-point night against the Wolves, he now has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points in 17 games played. The rookie is on pace for roughly 96 points this season, which would surpass Ruiz's franchise record of 85 points set in 2021-22.

Legkov ranks second in goals in the league behind Khaden Henry of the Biloxi Breakers. If he reaches that mark, he would become the first Hat Tricks player to crack the 90-point threshold in a regular season.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 5 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 6 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







