Join the Hat Tricks for the First Annual Hockey and Hops Night on December 6

Published on December 4, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Join the Hat Tricks Saturday, Dec. 6th, for the First Annual Hockey and Hops Night!

Local breweries will be on the main concourse, starting at 6 PM (puck drop 7 PM), for specialty beer sampling. Fifty limited-edition Hockey & Hops pint glasses will also be available for sale at the merchandise desk and the Rabbit Hole bar; each glass comes with a complimentary pint of beer. These glasses are perfect for fans and collectors - grab yours before they're gone!

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 5 (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 6 (7:00 p.m.) at the Danbury Ice Arena, against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Single-game tickets and partial season ticket packages are on sale and can be purchased in person at the Hat Tricks office located inside the Danbury Ice Arena at 1 Independence Way in Danbury, by calling (973-713-7547) or emailing (herm@danburyhattricks.com) the office, or online through Tixr. For the latest Hat Tricks news, visit www.danburyhattricks.com, follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/danburyhattricks), Instagram (@danburyhattricks), X (@DanburyHatTrick), TikTok (@danburyhattricks), and YouTube (@DanburyHatTricks), and subscribe to the Hat Tricks' newsletter.







