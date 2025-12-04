Veteran Forward Gehrett Sargis Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of veteran Gehrett Sargis for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The former Playoff-MVP has played in 430 professional games since his rookie season in 2014.

Sargis is a native of Midlothian, Illinois, and attended Robert Morris University. After his four years with their ACHA program, Sargis decided to turn pro in 2014 and joined the Danville Dashers and was named Rookie of the Year. Since then, He has won a Commissioner's Cup titles in 2017 with Danville, named 2017 Playoff-MVP, won the Ignite Cup during the Covid-19 season in Columbus, and won a President's Cup with CJ Stubbs and Mac Jansen, during his time with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in 2023.

Sargis has spent the last two seasons playing in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals. In both seasons he was a second-half addition to the roster playing in 48 regular season games and 8 postseason contests. In 2021 he was also a member of the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies and played in 37 games out west. In his 85 games in the ECHL, Sargis recorded 17 goals and 19 assists.

The 36-year-old brings the most experience to the Black Bears roster. Sargis has played forward and defense in his pro-career and accumulated 149 goals and 161 assists. He stands at 5'11" 190 lbs.







