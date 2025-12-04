Sents' Make Second Trudge to Watertown for 2-Game Series vs. Wolves: the Hunt Continues...

The Indiana Sentinels are looking to right the wrongs and missed opportunities of their last hunting expedition to Watertown, New York. The Sents' first hunt back on November 21st found themselves on top of their prey and hot on the trail. Taking a 2 - 0 lead after the 1st period reached its conclusion. The Wolves responded like a veteran team should: Watertown's roster (26.8 years of age average) being nearly 3 years older on average than the youthful Sents' (24.4 years of age average) made the proper adjustments during the first intermission. This was made evident by the 5:17 mark of the 2nd period. Trevor Neumann, whose rights were held by Indiana at one point in time over this past summer, took a solo stroll towards the iron and found nylon to take a 3 - 2 lead in the game. The over 1,000 fans in attendance erupted with excitement as the Wolves took their first lead of the game. The Sentinels looked on in disbelief, watching their 2 - 0 lead evaporate in front of their very eyes. As quickly as it was built; there it crumbled.

Without their man behind the bench, Head Coach Everett Thompson, there was little the young roster could do to make the proper adjustments to truly fight back. Players such as #83 Bohdan Zinchenko and #27 Ashton Collazo tried their best to rally the troops but it was all for not. The Sents' would stay close but never retake the lead. The Wolves would go on to win the battle and fend off the hunters in a 4 - 3 final; sending the Sentinels back to Indiana with their tail between their legs: An animal scorned. Little do they know when you poke the bear, you better be prepared to run or put up one heck of a fight; and Indiana knows a thing or two about fighting off large prey. Just 5 days prior the team was finishing business with a different beast on the food chain.

Saturday, November 29th the Sentinels took the Bobcats of Blue Ridge to Overtime in a thrilling game. Ultimately, Indiana would lose the contest in the first 35 seconds of OT. #13 Justin Daley put the puck past Goaltender John Werber for the game-winning score. Indiana was disappointed to not get the win but they had a lot to hang their hats on. The home crowd of nearly 1,000 people cheered them on for a fight well fought. The Sents' look to take that same grit and determination to handle unfinished business this weekend. The helm is steady, the swords have been sharpened, and the Leader behind the bench is back to take command. Indiana is heading north with purpose and a vengeance; what can wolves do against men with purpose? We'll find out this weekend as Indiana attempts to claim their second win of the season, Watertown searching for their sixth. This Friday night it's Sentinels VS Wolves down at Watertown Municipal Arena in Watertown, New York. The action begins @7:30 Eastern - OR - catch the game streaming LIVE on Rumble and Sporfie.







