Hat Tricks Beat Bobcats, 6-3, Extend Win Streak to Three

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - The Hat Tricks extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-3 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday night. With the win, Danbury jumped Blue Ridge in the Empire Division standings and moved into fourth place at 7-8-2-1 with 25 points.

After a tripping minor on Hat Tricks defenseman Kadyn Fennell, Blue Ridge made Danbury pay. Forward Daniel Martin buried a one-timer on the power play off a corner feed from forward Michael Mercurio to give Blue Ridge a 1-0 lead at 12:22 of the first.

With 10:28 left in the frame, Hat Tricks captain Jonny Ruiz used his body to break up a Bobcats wraparound in the offensive zone. After a point-to-point pass from Fennell to Danbury forward Vadim Frolov, Ruiz snapped a shot from the top of the circle past Blue Ridge goalie Anthony Shrum for his fourth straight game with a goal and eighth of the season.

Before a late Danbury man advantage, shots were about even at 9-8 in favor of the Hat Tricks in a back-and-forth opening period. Both teams had scoring opportunities to break the 1-1 tie. With 6:19 on the clock, Bobcats forward Justin Daly nearly capitalized on a bouncing puck near Hat Tricks goalie Sebastian Resar.

Less than a minute later, at 5:45, Frolov and Ruiz nearly capitalized on a two-on-one rush stemming from a defensive-zone faceoff win that would have given Danbury a 2-1 lead.

After Danbury broke up a Blue Ridge rush, a backchecking Alexander Legkov collected the loose puck and created a two-on-one with Hat Tricks forward Kaiden Kanderka. Kanderka finished the play, beating Shrum for his second goal of the season and a 2-1 Hat Tricks lead at 11:05.

Danbury extended the lead at 9:30 when Anton Rubtsov slipped a wrist shot past Shrum from the low circle to make it 3-1. Blue Ridge answered quickly, however, as defenseman Egor Ramanau tipped in a low shot from Nikita Kozyrev on a rush at 9:06 of the second to pull the Bobcats within one, 3-2.

Danbury closed the period strongly. Hat Tricks forward Genaro Fronduto snapped a wrist shot high over Shrum's shoulder on a three-on-one rush to restore a two-goal cushion at 4-2.

30 seconds into the third period, Danbury forward Austan Bellefeuille's stretch pass found Legkov in stride through the neutral zone, and he split the Blue Ridge defense to score his 15th goal of the season - his third straight game with a goal - to make it 5-2.

Late in the game at the 4:42 mark of the third frame, as the lone Bobcats forechecker, forward Justin Daly, forced a turnover and snuck a backhand deke past Resar to cut the lead to 5-3.

Danbury didn't wait long to regain a three-goal lead. Frolov converted on the Hat Tricks' power play, slipping a shot past Shrum in tight at 4:17 for the eventual final score, 6-3.

The Hat Tricks return to the ice Saturday as they host Blue Ridge for the second game of the weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

