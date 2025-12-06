Thunderbirds Set to Host IceCats for Special Olympics Night

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set to host the Pee Dee IceCats tonight at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for Special Olympics Night presented by Flow Automotive. The Thunderbirds will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off live following the matchup. There will also be a postgame skate after tonight's battle. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Twin City (5-10-0) snapped a six-game road winless skid in last night's 5-4 win over the Pee Dee IceCats. Gus Ford (2), Don Carter Jr. (2), and Jacob Schnapp scored for the Thunderbirds during the victory. Twin City netted multiple powerplay goals during the win, and improved to 3-2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Pee Dee this season. The Thunderbirds look to win a game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena for the fifth time this season in tonight's battle against the IceCats. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's matchup include Gus Ford (11), Zach White (9), and Jan Salak (6). Tonight's home game is the first of five that will be played this month at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Twin City will return to action on home ice next weekend with back-to-back games against the Columbus River Dragons.

Pee Dee (7-7-1) has dropped three games in a row following last night's one-goal home loss to Twin City. Houston Wilson (2), Patriks Marcinkevics, and Trevor Lord scored goals for Pee Dee during last night's game. The game marked the third time in five matchups against the Thunderbirds this season, that the IceCats have surrendered five goals. Tonight's game will be the fourth time this season that Pee Dee has played a road game against Twin City at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Scoring leaders for the IceCats entering tonight's game include Patriks Marcinkevics (13), Trevor Lord (10), and Houston Wilson (9).

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. The Thunderbirds will play five home games during December, including tomorrow night's matchup against the Pee Dee IceCats.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

#FlockTogether







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.