Topeka Catches Biloxi Hibernating on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 5-3

Published on December 5, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







The Scarecrow did battle with the Biloxi Breakers for the third time this season and for the third time at the Landon Arena in the Stormont Vail Events Center. After splitting the first two games of the season series Topeka has found their footing and now sit at 7-3-0-2-0 while Biloxi has struggled to string together wins entering the weekend series.

The Scarecrows wasted no time firing away just 6:25 into the first period Jacob Gagnon took a pass from Tyler Inlow and backhanded it past the Breakers netminder Josh Rosenzweig to send the bears flying on Teddy Bear Toss night in Topeka. 2:41 later it was Gagon again coming in on the rush down the far side wall. Once Jacob got inside the circle he sniped a shot over the shoulder of Rosenzweig to give the Scarecrows a 2-0 edge. Late in the period Topeka threatened again and as Zach Papapetros drew the attention of the goaltender he dragged the puck below the goal line and passed it to a wide-open Tyler Inlow who put it in the empty cage to give the Wichita native his first professional goal and give the Scarecrows the 3-0 advantage.

Biloxi made a number of changes throughout the last couple of weeks and looked to make a statement after going down early. In the second period Aldyir Nurlan took control for the Breakers and found ways to find the back of the net. 5:42 into the period Nurlan got open for a cross zone pass on the power play and fired home Biloxi's first of the night to close the gap to 3-1. 2:28 later on a Brendan Spinale point shot Nurlan tipped the puck over the shoulder of Daniil Bryzgalov to shrink down the Scarecrows lead to 3-2.

After a too many men penalty to Biloxi, Inlow hustled to the net off a face off and buried the puck past Rosenzweig to give Topeka back a two goal lead, 4-2. 2:58 later Cameron Clark was sprung on a Elijah Wilson pass and went forehand-backhand-underneath the goaltender to put the Scarecrows up 5-2. Late in the period with the goalie pulled and Topeka down a man on an Avery Smith roughing minor Fabian Lehner scored his first as a Breaker after multiple attempts sent Bryzgalov sprawling, 5-3.

Bryzgalov stopped 26 of 29 in the win, his sixth of the season.

These two rivals reignite things tomorrow night at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the Cable Dahmer Box Office.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.