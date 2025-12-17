Indiana Sentinels Continue to Make Moves; Look to Take Season-Series Lead vs. Watertown

The Indiana Sentinels seem to have narrowed down their goaltenders for the season. Just this morning the Sents' released Goaltender Rahul Sharma on waivers and the team will be moving forward with John Werber & Chris Curr manning the crease. The rest of the roster has solidified itself with the recent departure of Alternate Captain, Connor Mullins to the Twin City Thunderbirds. Most of the players that are on roster have played 10+ games for the franchise and the group chemistry is improving with every passing practice. These two fan favorites will be missed but the team has continued to find success on their most recent road trips.

Sharma, who has been with the team since the start of the season, was also partly responsible for the Sentinels first win in franchise history when the squad disposed of the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Place Arena back on Nov. 14th of this year in a 9 - 3 Victory. Surely his teammates will miss him as well as the fans from around the league; nobody can mistake that smile and Rahul has one of the best attitudes in the league. He will likely see another opportunity in the future with another organization (perhaps he could even return to Indiana if the right situation presents itself). The Sentinels have wished him nothing but the best in all of his future endeavors.

The rest of the team is looking to continue the hot streak the guys have been on, winning their last 3 games in a row. Now Indiana looks to take care of business this Friday & Saturday night as the Wolves of Watertown stroll into the Hamilton Community Center. This is a team that the Sentinels are familiar with, having played the Wolves 3 times prior. Now is the Sentinels' chance to overtake Watertown in the season series. Make sure to catch all of the action this Friday & Saturday night down at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena - OR - watch everything streaming in real time on YouTube & Sporfie. We'll see you there!







