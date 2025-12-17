Series Preview: Cats Battle in Port

Published on December 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers and Blue Ridge Bobcats both enter the weekend in need of a win as they get set to clash at McMorran Place. Port Huron has lost six games in a row while Blue Ridge has dropped four of five.

The Prowlers returned home last weekend after a long time away but got swept by the last-place Indiana Sentinels. On Friday, Port Huron took a 2-0 first-period lead but Indiana scored three unanswered to take the lead through 40 minutes. The Prowlers tied it up early in the third, but Ivan Ponivanov scored the game winner to get the Sentinels all three points. The next night, Indiana jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the first few minutes of the second. Port Huron only got as close as within a goal and the Sentinels took it 4-2. The Prowlers are 11-11-0 with 33 points and are still in second place in the Empire Division.

The Bobcats were home and played three wild games against the Watertown Wolves. On Friday, Watertown led 4-2 heading into the third but three unanswered goals put Blue Ridge in the lead. With under a minute to go, Brad Reitter tied it but the game didn't reach overtime thanks to PJ Demitrio's game winner with eight seconds to go to give the Bobcats three points. On Saturday, the Wolves led 4-1 in the second but Blue Ridge made it 4-3 before the start of the third. The Bobcats didn't score again and Watertown escaped 5-3. The Wolves held a 5-1 lead heading into the third period in the series finale on Sunday. Blue Ridge pulled within a goal with a strong final frame but, again, couldn't find the tying tally. The Bobcats sit fifth in the Empire at 9-11-0 with 26 points.

SEASON SERIES (TIED 2-2)

Nov. 7 @ Blue Ridge: Bobcats 4, Prowlers 3

Nov. 8 @ Blue Ridge: Prowlers 4, Bobcats 3

Nov. 21 @ Blue Ridge: Prowlers 4, Bobcats 1

Nov. 22 @ Blue Ridge: Bobcats 5, Prowlers 1

LAST MEETING

Carson Andreoli and Daniel Klinecky alternated goals to open a 4-0 Bobcats lead in the second. Blue Ridge cruised the rest of the way as Anthony Shrum moved to 2-0 against Port Huron after making 34 saves. The Prowlers got a goal from Nick Favaro and 27 saves from Reid Cooper as they dropped the second game of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Lukas Lacny (F) - Lacny returned last weekend after missing the previous five games. He didn't find the scoresheet but he's had success against Blue Ridge this season with three goals and five points in four games.

Bobcats - Justin Daly (F) - Daly has been red-hot shooting the puck lately with a goal in five of his last six games. He's up to 11 goals with just two assists this season.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers are 0 for their last 23 power-play opportunities ... The Prowlers are the only FPHL team that hasn't gone beyond regulation this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 19, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 20, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

