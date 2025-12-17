Moccasins Score 12, Complete Sweep of Breakers

Monroe, LA - Monroe came out looking to make a statement and complete the sweep Saturday night against the Breakers. In a one sided affair, Monroe dominated on all cylinders en route to a 12-1 victory, the most goals in a single game in franchise history.

A banged up Breakers group got set to go and close out a 2 game road trip with the Monroe Moccasins this past Saturday night. Down 5 of their top scorers (Henry, Yevdokimov, Conway, Nurlan, Crowder) this would be a true war of attrition to try and hang with a high scoring, physical Mocs group. Prior to puck drop, former Mocs assistant captain Rex Moe was honored and celebrated by the Monroe faithful after his decision to retire. After an emotional tribute, it was time for some hockey. Just 36 seconds into the contest, Frank Schumacher fired a shot from the near circle over the glove of Rosenzweig to put the Mocs up first at 1-0. Being Teddy Bear Toss Night, an armada of stuffed animals cascaded over the glass as a donation to toys for tots. Monroe's puck possession in the first period was more than impressive, and they were rewarded once again when Daryk Dube Plouffe potted one for his 6th of the season to make it 2-0. Monroe was not done just yet, as at 11:34 Austin Albrecht grabbed his own failed shot attempt and shoveled in the rebound to make it 3-0. The remainder of the period bled out with the Mocs carrying a 3 goal lead into the room and outshooting Biloxi 19-5.

Period 2 turned into a war. It started out rather mild, with the Moccasins picking right up where they left off offensively. At 2:08 Tucker Scantlebury fired home a powerplay goal to make it 4-0. Then at 7:25, Kyler Matthews scored his first goal as a Moccasin shorthanded to make it 5-0. After that the minor penalties began to pile up for both sides, with all kinds of bad discipline. Into the back half of the game, Trey Fischer scored on the powerplay to extend his point streak to 3 games and put Biloxi on the board at 5-1. Monroe had a quick response to that with Jared Christy tucking home a powerplay goal of his own to make it 6-1. That's when it got crazy. Inside the final 5 minutes Josh Rosenzweig got into it with Corson Green and a huge brawl broke out, leading to 39 total PIMs between the two sides. Brendan Spinale pounded Mocs assistant captain Kyler Matthews off to the side while all the madness continued. Garrett Johnson would enter to replace the Breakers' starting goaltender. On the next draw Tim Payne dropped the mitts with Yianni Liarakos, and Liarakos won decisively with authority, sending the building into a frenzy. To cap off all the chaos, Jared Christy tucked home another tally to make it 7-1 Monroe inside the final minute. The Mocs led the Breakers 27-13 in shots through 40 minutes.

The 3rd period was a piece of history. The Moccasins scored 5 more goals to set their franchise all-time single game goals record with a dozen. At 5:27 Sam Turner scored the 8th. At 7:43 on the power play Austin Albrecht sent in a shot through traffic to make it 9. At 11:12 Daryk Dube Plouffe scored on a shot attempt he barely got off the blade and slid through Johnson's five-hole for the 10th. At 14:55 Scantlebury tied the record with an 11th on a wrister. Ending the game on the powerplay, former Mississippi Sea Wolf Sam Turner scored from the point to set the record and make it 12-1. The horn sounded and the crowd erupted with gratitude for witnessing history.

The Breakers fall to 5-13-1, while Monroe improves to 13-4-2. The two teams will battle once more in a home and home set this upcoming weekend beginning in Biloxi Friday night at 7.







