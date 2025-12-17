Vadim Frolov Traded to Pee Dee IceCats

Published on December 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced the trade of forward Vadim Frolov to the Pee Dee IceCats in exchange for defenseman Austin Pickford and the rights to Quad City Storm (Southern Professional Hockey League) forward Eimantas Noreika.

Pickford, 28, appeared in 13 games for the IceCats this season, recording one goal and six assists for seven points.

The veteran defenseman is in his third season after debuting with the Elmira River Sharks in 2023-24 and playing for the Poughkeepsie Venom last season.

Frolov, 22, rejoined the Hat Tricks on Nov. 12 after returning from a loan to the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. In eight games this season, he recorded four goals and two assists, including two power-play goals.

Last season, in his rookie year and only full season with Danbury, the St. Petersburg, Russia native produced 49 points and six game-winning goals, finishing fourth on the team in goals and fifth in points. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder also led the team in penalty minutes with 122.

In 58 games over two seasons with the Hat Tricks, Frolov totaled 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points, averaging 0.9 points per game.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 19 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 20 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.







