IceCats Acquire Frolov from Hat Tricks

Published on December 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC - The Pee Dee IceCats have acquired forward Vadim Frolov from the Danbury Hat Trick this morning in exchange for defenseman Austin Pickford and the rights to forward Eimantas Noreika.

The 22-year-old Frolov has split this season between Danbury in the FPHL and the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. He has a combined five goals and seven points along with 35 minutes in penalties. Last season with the Hat Tricks, the 6-2, 214-pound St. Petersburg, Russia native scored 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points in 50 games.

In exchange the IceCats send Pickford and the rights to Noreika to Danbury. Pickford appeared in 13 games for the IceCats this season with a goal and six assists to go with 12 minutes in penalties.

PeeDee returns to Florence Center this Friday night against the Twin City Thunderbirds at 7:15 pm. It's our Mascot Madness Night, celebrating the first birthday of Scratch! Plus the IceCats will wear their ugly sweater uniforms for the game as well. Tickets are on sale now through the Florence Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com .







