McPhail Called up to Swamp Rabbits

Published on December 17, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to announce that #33 goaltender Carter McPhail has been called up and loaned to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the upcoming weekend. This move exemplifies the Rock Lobsters' ongoing commitment to player development and organizational progression; giving standout performers opportunities to be seen at higher levels of professional hockey and potentially advance their careers.

Carter has been an integral part of the Lobsters' success this season, turning heads with exceptional play between the pipes. His impressive 2025 season numbers include 8 wins, 2 losses, 2 shutouts and a .926 save percentage; making him a hard player to overlook and a perfect candidate for this opportunity.

Standing 5'11" and 179 lbs, McPhail hails from Fenton, Michigan, and brings a wealth of experience from junior and collegiate ranks into the professional game. Before joining Athens, he logged time in college hockey and has steadily built a reputation as a resilient and technically sound goaltender.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, a respected club in the ECHL's Eastern Conference, offer McPhail a chance to showcase his abilities on a bigger stage. Greenville, known for competitive play and strong fan support at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, is a fitting environment for Carter to continue his upward trajectory.

"We're incredibly proud of Carter," said Head Coach Garrett Rutledge. "He's worked hard to get to this point, and this loan reflects his performance and potential. This organization believes in creating pathways for our players to grow and be recognized by higher leagues. Seeing him get this opportunity with Greenville speaks to that mission."

McPhail's stint with the Swamp Rabbits represents both a reward for his performance and an exciting next step in his professional journey. The entire Athens Rock Lobsters family wishes him the best of luck and will be cheering him on as he competes this weekend.

Stay tuned to Rock Lobsters social channels and websitefor updates on Carter's performance and other roster news.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.