Chaos in Columbus Pays off for Crustaceans

Published on December 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







COLUMBUS, GA. - The Athens Rock Lobsters came from behind in a thrilling 6-5 overtime win against the Columbus River Dragons in the Columbus Civic Center on Friday night.

It was 20 minutes to forget to start the game for Athens, beginning with an early Columbus lead on a power-play goal from Tyler Barrow.

Kevin Szabad created his own breakaway after forcing a turnover and doubled the advantage at the 8:14 mark.

The first-period trifecta was finished off by Alex Storjohann, another power-play tally after the Rock Lobsters served 21 minutes of penalty in the opening frame.

The second period was a mirror reflection of the first, but in favor of Athens. The River Dragons took 43 minutes of penalties and their in-state foe made them pay.

Garrett Milan scored in his fourth-straight game on a high-slot wrister to get Athens started right at 4:41 after a Columbus penalty ended.

Two minutes later, Luke Croucher got free at the back door to pass the puck in on the power play.

Trying to kill off the comeback attempt, Lucas Texmo restored a two-goal advantage at the 8:33 point of the middle 20.

A déjà vu moment, Croucher scored a goal that nearly matched his first to get Athens back within one.

With less than two minutes to go in the second, Gleb Bandurkin rounded Tyler Roy on the break to complete the comeback and tie the game at 4-4. Of Athens four goals in the second period, three came via the man advantage.

The home crowd was brought back to its feet on a Kyle Moore power-play goal, after the North Carolina native got free at the net front before converting.

Brandon Picard tested Roy with a shot that Joe Mack swept in knot the scoreline back up at five with less than five minutes to go.

Sent into the penalty box late in regulation, Croucher stormed out of the sin bin in overtime and found Eric Neiley out in front for the veteran's wicked-release winner at 6-5.

The Rock Lobsters (14-2-4-0, 50 pts), riding an eight-game winning streak, return to the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. to finish off the weekend series against their in-state foe.







