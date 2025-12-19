Game Preview: Thunderbirds Set for Weekend Series against IceCats

WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), are set for this weekend's two - game series against the Pee Dee IceCats. Tonight's game will be played on the road at the Florence Center. The Thunderbirds will return home tomorrow night in another battle against the IceCats. Tickets to the matchup may be purchased online at WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236.

Puck drop for tonight's road game is scheduled for 7:15pm, and tomorrow's home game is scheduled to begin at 6:05pm.

Twin City (7-11-0) returns to action tonight after a thrilling 4-2 win over the Columbus River Dragons last Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena. Jiri Pestuka (2), Gus Ford, and Roman Kraemer each scored goals for the Thunderbirds during the victory. Dysen Skinner made 27 saves, and recorded his third win of the season in net for Twin City.

The Thunderbirds improved to 2-2-0 in head-to-head matchups against the River Dragons this season with the win. Twin City enters tonight's road game against Pee Dee with a 4 -2- 0 record against the IceCats through the first six games of this year's thirteen-game season series. Twin City posted a 5-4 win over Pee Dee on Friday, December 5 th,

in the organization's first trip to the Florence Center this season. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering th is weekend's two-game series against Pee Dee include Gus Ford (13), Zach White (9), Roman Kraemer (6), and Jan Salak (6).

Pee Dee (7-9-3) enters this weekend's series against Twin City as the 4th -place team in the FPHL's Continental Division standings. The IceCats enter tonight's game on a seven -game winless skid, and last posted a victory on Wednesday, November 26th, by a final score of 4-1 over the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Pee Dee dropped a 5-3 decision last Saturday night to the Athens Rock Lobsters at the Florence Center. Charlie Bedard, Trevor Lord, and Dominiks Marcinkevics each scored a goal for the IceCats during the loss. Matt Sayles made 27 saves and dropped the game in net for Pee Dee. Scoring leaders for the IceCats entering tonight's home game include Patriks Marcinkevics (14), Trevor Lord (13), and Dominiks Marcinkevics (12).

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. More information about the ticket special can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/WSFairgroundsDecember4Pack.

There will be a public ice-skating session following Saturday night's matchup between the Thunderbirds and IceCats.

Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).







