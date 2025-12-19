Binghamton Black Bears Host Danbury Hat Tricks December 19

Published on December 19, 2025

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Last time out

The Hat Tricks fell 8-3 in their first December road game against the Binghamton Black Bears. Danbury trailed 4-0 after the first period and couldn't recover despite goals from forwards Noah Robinson, Jordan Kromm, and defenseman Gregory Susinski.

Binghamton forward Nicolas Swain scored four times to earn his first career hat trick. Mac Jansen added two goals to bring his season total to 16, and Jesse Anderson contributed in the third period with the Black Bears' eighth goal of the night.

Danbury goalie Sebastian Resar was replaced by Kyle Penton after allowing four first-period goals. The Hat Tricks generated some offense on power plays and individual efforts, but were outmatched throughout.

Here are some observations from the game:

Rough day at the office for Resar

Against Binghamton, Resar had one of the rougher nights of his professional career, a night that ended early. In the first 20 minutes, he allowed four goals on 12 shots, finishing with eight saves for a .667 save percentage.

Penton replaced Resar for the second and third periods, but was not able to provide a spark for the Hat Tricks as the Black Bears piled on another four goals.

It remains to be seen who Danbury head coach John Bierchen will give the nod to in the third game of the back-to-back weekend series.

Box stayed quiet

The positive from an eight-goal loss? Danbury largely stayed out of the penalty box. The Hat Tricks had racked up at least double-digit penalty minutes in each of their previous five games.

With just six penalty minutes on the night, it was a step in the right direction for Danbury in staying disciplined and keeping five men on the ice.

Head-to-head

Binghamton remains undefeated against the Hat Tricks this season, winning all seven matchups by a combined score of 37-15, outscoring Danbury nearly 2.5 goals per game.

After their strongest showing of the season against the Black Bears on Dec. 12, a close 3-2 shootout loss, the Hat Tricks fell back into trouble in their most recent meeting, allowing four straight goals twice en route to an 8-3 defeat.

About the Black Bears

Binghamton has won its last 10 games, improving to a 17-2-0-2 record. The Black Bears remain the top team in the Empire Division with 55 points and lead the division in goals scored, with 106, ranking second in the league behind the Monroe Moccasins' 109.

The roster continues to feature prominently among the league's statistical leaders. Forward CJ Stubbs ranks second in points with 41, Mac Jansen is tied for second with 16 goals, and Ivan Bondarenko leads the league in assists with 29, while Stubbs is second with 28.

In net, Dominik Tmej sets the standard with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage, both tops in the FPHL.

Hat Tricks Headlines

Susinki nets first Hat Tricks goal

In the closing seconds of Danbury's 8-3 loss on Dec. 13, Susinski scored his first professional goal in the FPHL. With 0.7 seconds left in the third period, the left-handed rookie beat the league's top goaltender with a high wrist shot.

It didn't change the outcome, but it could provide a boost of confidence for the newcomer heading into the team's upcoming matchups.

Hat Tricks face key two-weekend stretch against division leaders

The next two weekend series will be a major indicator of where the Hat Tricks may finish, as they face the Empire Division's top two teams. This weekend, they take on the division and league-leading Binghamton Black Bears, who sit at 17-2-0-2 with 55 points.

Next weekend, Danbury will face the Port Huron Prowlers in a rematch series. Port Huron swept the Hat Tricks in the season opener and currently ranks second in the division at 11-11-0-0 with 33 points, 22 behind Binghamton.

For Danbury, competing with Port Huron and stealing a win on the road against Binghamton could shake up the division race.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Friday, Dec. 19 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 20 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.







