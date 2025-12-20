Ruiz Scores Twice, Yet Hat Tricks Drop 4-2 to Binghamton

Published on December 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Danbury Hat Tricks dropped their third straight game, falling 4-2 to the Binghamton Black Bears. Danbury captain Jonny Ruiz and Binghamton forward CJ Stubbs each scored twice, as the Black Bears extended their winning streak against the Hat Tricks to eight games.

For the second straight game, Binghamton opened the scoring in the first period. Black Bears forward Mac Jansen beat Danbury defenseman Justin Movalli along the boards at the hash mark and passed to forward Zac Sirota, who scored on a one-timer at 18:32.

At 9:54 in the opening frame, Stubbs and forward Ivan Bondarenko showed off their chemistry, teaming up on a Binghamton power-play goal to make it 2-0. With the assist, Bondarenko earned a league-leading 30th assist, the most ever by a Black Bear.

Binghamton teased a 3-0 lead under the five-minute mark at 4:16 when a high-sticking call on Bondarenko wiped out Black Bears defenseman Jesse Anderson's third goal of the year.

Two of Danbury's best scoring chances came from forward Alexander Legkov, late in the first period and early in the second.

Late in the first, Legkov had a one-on-one against two of the league's best: himself, second in the league with 16 goals, and Binghamton goalie Dominik Tmej, who leads the league with a .930 save percentage. Tmej made a kick save to preserve the 2-0 lead.

At 18:48 of the second, Legkov threatened again right in front, skating so fast that his momentum knocked the net off its stakes. Hat Tricks forward Kaiden Kandereka grabbed the rebound and fired a spinning shot.

The shot missed the sliding net, giving the rare sight of the net missing the puck to keep the score 2-0.

With 15:52 remaining, the Black Bears captain, Tyson Kirkby positioned himself in the circle and scored Binghamton's third goal, giving the team a 3-0 lead. Bondarenko once again tallied an assist for his 31st of the season.

Ruiz responded with two breakaway goals. The first came at 10:35 after he read a bad Binghamton blue-line pass in the defensive zone, cutting the lead to 3-1. Four minutes later, at 6:39, Ruiz struck again on another breakaway, making it 3-2 and showing the 31-year-old still has some legs.

Hat Tricks goalie Kyle Penton vacated the net with under two minutes to go, and Stubbs scored on the empty net with 42 seconds left in the game for the final 4-2.

Danbury returns to the ice tomorrow for the fourth straight against Binghamton. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Dec. 20 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.







