IceCats Blanked by Thunderbirds 3-0

Published on December 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Pee Dee IceCats News Release







FLORENCE, SC - Zach White scored twice and Gus Ford netted the game winner as the Twin City Thunderbirds blanked the Pee Dee IceCats 3-0 on Friday night at Florence Center.

Ford netted the first goal of the game at 8:57 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right wing that beat Ricardo Gonzalez over the left shoulder to make it 1-0.

White's first goal later in the second period was almost identical, coming on a shot off the right wing that beat Gonzalez just under the crossbar to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

White capped the scoring in the third as Ford fed the puck to White in the slot at 7:32 to complete the scoring.

Boris Babik turned aside 16 shots for the shutout, while Gonzalez stopped 19-of-22 in the loss.

The same two teams go right back at it tomorrow night in Winston-Salem at 6:05 pm ET, with the Powers Properties Pregame show kicking off 15 minutes prior to puck drop on the IceCats Broadcast Network.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.