Penalty Parade Dooms Dragons on Friday Night

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons were defeated by the Athens Rock Lobsters by a final score of 6-5 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center, in Columbus, Georgia.

William Lavalliere got the start in goal for Athens while Tyler Roy received the nod for Columbus.

Tyler Barrow scored the first goal of the game for Columbus, beating William Lavalliere right through the wickets.

At 8:14, Kevin Szabad took advantage of an Athens giveaway at the blue line and found the back of the net on a breakaway.

At 10:06, Alex Storjohann scored the second power-play goal of the period for the River Dragons, giving the home side a commanding 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Athens scored four times, with three of the goals coming on the man-advantage. Garret Milan, Luke Croucher (2x), and Gleb Banurkin were the recipients for Athens.

Columbus did light the lamp in the second, with Lucas Texmo scoring his first goal as a River Dragon at even strength.

Kyle Moore put the River Dragons ahead midway through the third with a power-play goal, beating Lavalliere in front of the crease.

Joseph Mack evened the score for Athens before the completion of regulation, forcing overtime on the Chattahoochee.

Despite controlling the puck in the early stages of overtime, Athens came away victorious following a goal from veteran forward Eric Neiley.







