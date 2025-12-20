Stubbs Collects 301st Professional Point

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears won their 11-straight game on Friday night, defeating the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-2. CJ Stubbs recorded three points, surpassing 300 career points.

Binghamton was able to start the party early, just 88 seconds into the game. Zac Sirota scored his fourth goal of the year making it 1-0. Binghamton was able to find an insurance goal halfway through the period when CJ Stubbs scored on the power play. After the first period, Binghamton led 2-0.

The Black Bears scored their third of the night at the 4:08 mark of the second. Tyson Kirkby scored his first goal at home since his injury on opening night. Five minutes into the period, it was 3-0 Binghamton. Then Jonny Ruiz was able to score on not one, but two breakaways in the period. Ruiz's pair of goals made it 3-2 and that was the score going into the third period.

There were penalties called in the final period, and teams traded chances back-and-forth.

Neither goaltender wanted to let up what good be the final goal of the game. As time winded down, Danbury was forced to pull the goalie and with 43 seconds left, Stubbs scored his second goal with the net empty. Binghamton wins 4-2 on Friday night, extending their win streak to 11- in-a-row.







