Babik Shuts out IceCats

Published on December 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

FLORENCE, SC. - Twin City Thunderbirds goaltender Boris Babik shut out the Pee Dee IceCats in a 17-save performance Friday night at the Florence Center. Gus Ford scored once, and Zach White scored twice, in a 3-0 road win for the Thunderbirds. The victory was Twin City's eighth of the 2025-2026 regular season, and the Thunderbirds improved to 5-2-0 in head-to-head matchups against the IceCats this season. Puck drop for tomorrow night's showdown between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Each team was held off the scoreboard during Friday's opening period. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by a 7-6 margin, and the 2nd period began in a scoreless tie. Gus Ford gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 advantage in the matchup at 8:57 of the middle period. The goal was Ford's team-leading fourteenth of the 2025-2026 regular season, and was the third scoring play of the season for him at the Florence Center. Cade Hanley and James Farmer each recorded an assist on the play. Zach White scored his tenth goal of the year with less than three minutes to play in Friday's 2nd period to give the Thunderbirds a two-goal lead. Nate Keeley and Josh Labelle each collected an assist on the scoring play. Twin City heavily outshot Pee Dee by an 11-4 margin during the 2nd period, and the Thunderbirds carried a 2-0 lead into the 3rd period of Friday's night's contest.

The lone goal of Friday's 3rd period, and the final scoring play of the game, was scored by Zach White at 7:32 of the period. The goal was White's second of the game, eleventh of the season, and was assisted by Gus Ford and Jan Salak. Twin City outshot Pee Dee by a 4-3 margin during the 3rd period, and 22-16 overall during the contest. Ricardo Gonzalez dropped the game in goal for the IceCats after making 19 saves on 22 shots during the contest.

Boris Babik posted his first shutout of the season, and fifth shutout of his FPHL career with Friday night's performance. His win in net was his fifth of the season, and the fortieth of his career.

