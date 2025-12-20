Thunderbirds Set to Host Polar Express Night

Published on December 19, 2025

Twin City Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - The Twin City Thunderbirds are set to host Polar Express Night against the Pee Dee IceCats tonight on home ice. Fans are encouraged to wear their pajamas and visit with Santa during the game. The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena will be offering special pricing for hot dogs ($2), and there will also be a public ice-skating session following the game. Tickets to the matchup are still available, and may be purchased online by visiting WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. Puck drop for tonight's showdown between the Thunderbirds and the IceCats is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

Twin City (8-11-0) trails Pee Dee by a single point for 4th place in the FPHL's Continental Division standings following last night's 3-0 road win for the Thunderbirds at the Florence Center. Last night's win marked the fifth time Twin City has posted a win over Pee Dee this season through the first seven meetings in this year's thirteen-game season series. Boris Babik posted his first shutout of the year in net for the Thunderbirds in a 17-save-on-17-shot performance. The shutout also marked the first time this season that Twin City has blanked an opponent in a game. Zach White (2), and Gus Ford each scored for the Thunderbirds in the victory. Last night's win was the second road victory of the season for Twin City. The Thunderbirds have produced a 6-5-0 record on home ice so far this season. Scoring leaders for Twin City entering tonight's 20th game of the year include Gus Ford (14), Zach White (11), Roman Kraemer (6), and Jan Salak (6). The Thunderbirds will make their only trip of the regular season to the Columbus Civic Center next weekend for back-to-back road games against the Columbus River Dragons following tonight's home game against Pee Dee.

Pee Dee (7-10-3) has posted just two wins in the last ten games after suffering a three-goal shutout defeat to Twin City last night. The IceCats fell to 0-2-0 on home ice this season in head-to-head matchups against the Thunderbirds in last night's loss. Pee Dee previously posted road wins over Twin City this season on Friday, October 17th, and Saturday, November 22nd. Scoring leaders for the IceCats entering tonight's road game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena include Patriks Marcinkevics (14), Trevor Lord (13), and Houston Wilson (9). Pee Dee will play two games next weekend against the Athens Rock Lobsters, following tonight's battle with Twin City.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena is currently offering a Holiday 4-Pack for only $60. The deal includes four tickets to a Thunderbirds home game in December, and four public skating passes. The ticket package can be purchased and picked up at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office. More information about the ticket special can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/WSFairgroundsDecember4Pack.

Tonight's game is set to begin at 6:05pm ET, and will be streamed live on YouTube and WTOB Radio. Tickets to Thunderbirds home games may be purchased online by skating to WSFairgrounds.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Box Office at (336) 727-2236. The Twin City Thunderbirds are proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

