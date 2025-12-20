Scarecrows Find Mute Button on Zydeco's Music in OT, 2-1

Published on December 19, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Topeka Scarecrows News Release







Topeka returned to Baton Rouge one week after their previous victory on Friday night last week. With the Zydeco fresh off an overtime loss it would be on the Scarecrows to come out quickly and find ways to beat a beleaguered team off to a tough start. Though the Scarecrows brought a 3-1 lead in the season series into the game it was the most recent game that saw the Zydeco close the gap.

Topeka kicked off the scoring in the first as after a lot of back-and-forth action Jacob Gagnon came out of a corner scrum and launched his 9th of the season past Ed Coffey who was down covering the corner of the net. It took just 28 seconds for Baton Rouge to respond, however, as Richard Durina took a shot on Sammy Bernard that Sammy got all of but the puck dropped down as Bernard came across and Matthew Bazarian swatted the loose puck into the back of the net to tie the game up at 1-1.

Both sides pushed back and forth for the remainder of regulation, but neither side could find a way to beat either netminder and we went to 3 on 3 overtime knowing the next goal would earn one squad the extra point. After Bernard stifled a breakaway attempt from the Zydeco. Topeka returned fire and as Elijah Wilson got a pass from Connor Lind he walked into the slot and fired it past Coffey for the 2-1 victory.

Bernard stopped 27 of 28 in the win, his fifth of the season.

