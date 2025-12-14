Swain Collects 4 Goals on Teddy Bear Toss Night

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 8-3 on Saturday night. Nick Swain scored four goals, tying the franchise record for goals scored in a single game. Binghamton wins their seventh in the season series and 10th in-a-row.

Binghamton made it a point to get off to a good start in the rematch for the weekend. On Teddy Bear Toss Night, Nick Swain delivered the goal that sent the bears flying on to the ice. After a lengthy delay to pick up the animals, the Black Bears didn't pause their attack. Mac Jansen scored an insurance goal on the power play, only to be followed by another Swain tally making it 3-0. Binghamton was able to find one more with just 11 seconds left to go in the frame, Jansen joined the two-goal club with Swain. After dominating the first period, Binghamton led 4-0.

The Hat Tricks were on the power play in the second period when they found their first goal of the night. Noah Robinson put Danbury on the scoreboard, but that was the only thing to look forward to in the middle frame. Swain collected his hat trick in the second period, but he wasn't done yet. Nine seconds after Swain's hat trick, Kyle Stephan scored his first of the season, making it 6-1.

Swain scored a franchise-tying record fourth goal of the game at 17:25 of the second. He is now the third player in franchise history to score four goals in a game and second to do so this season. (Yates).

In the third, Jesse Anderson scored his second goal of the campaign and Danbury added two more goals in the final five minutes. It proved to be too little too late as Binghamton wins 8-3, winning their 10th in-a-row.







