Swain Collects 4 Goals on Teddy Bear Toss Night
Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Binghamton Black Bears News Release
BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 8-3 on Saturday night. Nick Swain scored four goals, tying the franchise record for goals scored in a single game. Binghamton wins their seventh in the season series and 10th in-a-row.
Binghamton made it a point to get off to a good start in the rematch for the weekend. On Teddy Bear Toss Night, Nick Swain delivered the goal that sent the bears flying on to the ice. After a lengthy delay to pick up the animals, the Black Bears didn't pause their attack. Mac Jansen scored an insurance goal on the power play, only to be followed by another Swain tally making it 3-0. Binghamton was able to find one more with just 11 seconds left to go in the frame, Jansen joined the two-goal club with Swain. After dominating the first period, Binghamton led 4-0.
The Hat Tricks were on the power play in the second period when they found their first goal of the night. Noah Robinson put Danbury on the scoreboard, but that was the only thing to look forward to in the middle frame. Swain collected his hat trick in the second period, but he wasn't done yet. Nine seconds after Swain's hat trick, Kyle Stephan scored his first of the season, making it 6-1.
Swain scored a franchise-tying record fourth goal of the game at 17:25 of the second. He is now the third player in franchise history to score four goals in a game and second to do so this season. (Yates).
In the third, Jesse Anderson scored his second goal of the campaign and Danbury added two more goals in the final five minutes. It proved to be too little too late as Binghamton wins 8-3, winning their 10th in-a-row.
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Sentinels Get First Sweep in Franchise History - Port Huron Prowlers
- Wolves Hang On, Even Weekend Series with 5-3 Win Over Bobcats - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Bedard's Goal Sends Fur Flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Pee Dee IceCats
- Seven Straight Wins as Lobsters Sweep IceCats - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Columbus Suffers 4-2 Loss to Twin-City - Columbus River Dragons
- Hat Tricks Fall, 8-3, During Seventh Meeting with the Binghamton Black Bears - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Special Teams Helps Lobsters Sweep the Cats - Athens Rock Lobsters
- Columbus Suffers 4-2 Loss to Twin-City - Columbus River Dragons
- Thunderbirds Defeat River Dragons, 4-2 - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Swain Collects 4 Goals on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Binghamton Black Bears
- Monroe Strangles Biloxi 10-2 - Biloxi Breakers
- Thunderbirds Set to Host River Dragons - Twin City Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Binghamton Black Bears Host Danbury Hat Tricks: December 13 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- 7,189 Teddies Tossed - Athens Rock Lobsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Black Bears Stories
- Swain Collects 4 Goals on Teddy Bear Toss Night
- Binghamton Wins 9th In-A-Row
- Black Bears Complete Weekend Sweep
- Black Bears Complete Weekend Sweep
- Yates' Historic Night Leads the Way