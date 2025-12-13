Game Preview: Binghamton Black Bears Host Danbury Hat Tricks: December 13

Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks saw their four-game winning streak end last night with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Binghamton Black Bears. Danbury jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead, but Binghamton tied the game late in the third before winning the shootout.

Hat Tricks forwards Noah Robinson and Austan Bellefeuille scored in the opening period, while goalie Sebastian Resar kept the Hat Tricks in it with 54 saves through regulation and overtime.

Binghamton forward Tyson Kirkby scored in the first and third periods, and CJ Stubbs netted the lone shootout goal to secure the 3-2 win.

Here are some observations from last night's game:

Resar faces heavy workload in net

Rookie goalie Sebastian Resar was busy between the pipes for Danbury as the Hat Tricks faced sustained pressure from the Binghamton Black Bears.

Protecting a 2-1 lead for much of the game, Resar stopped 54 of 56 shots for a .965 save percentage against the league's top-scoring team, which entered the night with 96 goals.

The performance lifted Resar's season save percentage to .932, narrowing the gap with Binghamton goalie Dominik Tmej (.935), who did not start Friday's game.

Penalties disrupt Danbury's momentum

Through much of the game, the Hat Tricks held the one-goal lead over the league's top team and were flirting with their first win against the Black Bears since Nov. 23, 2024.

Danbury entered the night having scored a power-play goal in three straight games, but discipline again proved costly. Penalties, particularly stick infractions, disrupted the Hat Tricks' rhythm and limited their ability to build sustained offense at even strength.

The Hat Tricks took eight penalties for 16 minutes, four of them stick infractions. Binghamton was also whistled for eight penalties, but Danbury's frequent trips to the box stalled momentum and narrowed its opportunities to extend the lead.

Head-to-head

This was the sixth meeting between the Hat Tricks and Black Bears this season. Binghamton has now won all six games, including last night's 3-2 shootout victory, by a combined score of 29-12.

It was the closest contest of the series, with Danbury holding the 2-1 lead for much of regulation before Kirkby's third-period goal and Stubbs' shootout tally.

About the Black Bears

In their last 10 games, the Black Bears have been dominant, going 9-1-0 and riding a nine-game winning streak. Their 16-2-0-2 record keeps them atop the Empire Division and the FPHL with 52 points, seven ahead of the Continental Division's Athens Rock Lobsters (45).

Binghamton is the team to beat, boasting a roster that includes the league leader in points (CJ Stubbs, 40), assists (Ivan Bondarenko, 28), power-play goals (Gavin Yates, 7), and goaltending stats-Dominik Tmej leads in save percentage (.935) and Connor McAnanama has the most wins (10).

Hat Tricks headlines

Strong effort gives Hat Tricks boost ahead of series' second game

If Friday's game proved anything, it's that the Hat Tricks can keep pace with the Black Bears. Binghamton did apply more offensive pressure overall, but there were stretches where Danbury matched the two-time defending champions shift for shift.

Heading into the second of four straight games against Binghamton, the Hat Tricks gained some confidence from their performance in the opener despite the overtime loss. In another potential close contest, look for Danbury to adjust and try to capitalize on situational opportunities.

Hat Tricks pick up point, Topeka win holds them in fourth

Danbury picked up a point in Friday's overtime loss to the Black Bears, moving to 8-8-3-1 with 29 points. A 4-2 regulation win by the Topeka Scarecrows over Baton Rouge, however, kept the Hat Tricks in fourth place in the Empire Division.

Topeka remains in third with a 9-5-0-2 record and 31 points, two ahead of Danbury. Both series continue tonight, with Danbury facing Binghamton at 7 p.m. and Topeka hosting Baton Rouge at 8:05 p.m.

Danbury could move into third place in the Empire Division with a regulation win tonight and a Topeka loss. A three-point regulation victory for the Hat Tricks would give them 32 points, allowing them to leapfrog the Scarecrows in the standings.

The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their sixth season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League on Saturday, Dec. 13 (7:00 p.m.) in Binghamton, NY, against the Binghamton Black Bears.







