Seven Straight Wins as Lobsters Sweep IceCats

December 13, 2025

FLORENCE, SC - The Athens Rock Lobsters won a special-teams battle Saturday night at the Florence Center, coming from behind for a 5-3 victory against the Pee Dee IceCats.

Watching Athens celebrate its Teddy Bear Toss Night 24 hours ago, Charlie Bedard got Pee Dee's festivities started with his first FPHL goal since Dec. 27, 2024 six minutes in on the power play.

Less than 30 seconds later, Rock Lobsters got a man-advantage notch of their own on a Daniil Glukharyov one timer.

Special teams continued to prove important for both teams, as Trevor Lord took the lead on the power play before Dominiks Marcinkevics dangled and finished off the IceCats' league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the season.

Carter Shinkaruk ripped yet another signature slapper with the extra skater at 13:35 in the second period. The blueliner's third goal in four games was the only tally for either team in the middle 20.

Jeered and whistled all night long, Garrett Milan drew more boos when he tied the game at 3-3 with a shorthanded goal with less than six minutes to go in regulation.

At 16:41 of the third period, Dominiks Marcinkevics was thrown out of the game for a hit from behind on Dustin Perillat. The Athens blueliner would not return to the matchup.

Shinkaruk netted his second of the night with yet another power-play slapper, for Athens first lead of the game.

Glukharyov would follow suit and record a brace with an empty netter to finish off the IceCats and a sweep of Pee Dee.

The Rock Lobsters (14-2-3-0, 48 pts) return to the Columbus Civic Center to take on the River Dragons on Dec. 19. Puck drops at 7:35 p.m.







