Sentinels Get First Sweep in Franchise History

Published on December 13, 2025 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Indiana Sentinels, who lost their first 10 games in franchise history, have now won three-straight games after a 4-2 win over the Port Huron Prowlers at McMorran Place. The Prowlers have dropped six in a row.

"When you're in this stretch where things aren't quite clicking, and you're playing well but not getting the results, the only way to get through that is to stay together," said Prowlers associate head coach Chris Paulin. "Unfortunately, these streaks do happen but if you can get through them, you come out stronger."

Denver Craig was the only goal scorer in the opening period. 2:16 in, he deflected home a point shot from Colin Tracy. Later in the period, Craig turned and wristed a shot from about the same spot Tracy took the shot on the opening goal. Craig's went straight in and made the score 2-0.

Indiana added to the lead with a power play goal early in the second. Ivan Ponivanov's shot from the point was deflected by both Ethan Esposito and Zac Horn. Horn got the goal and the Sentinels got a 3-0 lead.

Port Huron responded when Nick Favaro zipped a seeing-eye wrister through traffic to the back of the net and then again in the third on a rip by Tim Organ. That's as close as the Prowlers got.

"Yesterday, I thought we played a really poor game," Paulin said. "I really liked the response of the group today. I thought we got better as the game went on. There are a lot of things we did at a really high level. A lot to build on."

Ashton Collazo sealed the deal with an empty netter.

Matt Graham finished with two assists and Bailey Huber made 21 saves.

Craig added an assist to his two goals while Esposito got a pair of helpers. John Werber was the best player on the ice as he made 43 stops.

The Prowlers continue to search for answers as they prepare for another home weekend against the Blue Ridge Bobcats on December 19 and 20. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

"We have to hone in on the little things," Graham said. "The little things are making the biggest difference right now. We gave up four breakaways tonight, gave up three or four last night. Paulin said upstairs 'breakaways are something you give up every three games.' When we're consistently giving up Grade A chances, it's tough to win."







