Sentinels Sharpening Skills Before Road Trip

Sentinels hockey is back to work again today as new Head Coach, Everett Thompson secures his second official practice with the Sents. As the Indiana Sentinels look towards the weekend for their 2-game road trip to Topeka, members of the media crew wanted to get the players' thoughts and perspectives with the team still searching for their first win of the season. There seems to be a new confidence in the air around Hamilton; the Sents appear to be on the mend.

"I think everyone is excited about the new coaching change. He (Everett) came with a lot of plays- practice was definitely very structured. A lot of new drills, a lot of systems- I don't want to give everything away, you know? But He's (Everett) a very dedicated coach as far as I can tell" Sentinels Forward, #88 J.D. Anderson spoke with Sentinels Media Wednesday morning regarding the new coaching change.

"Everett coming in today and yesterday has been awesome; loving the structured systems he's implementing. I think the guys are adapting to it pretty well". Sentinels Defenseman, #90 Romeo Torain said after practice on Wednesday, "We're taking it day-by-day still- We're only two days into this but I think by Friday we'll have it; full send and ready for the weekend". The Sentinels look to make their first official road trip as a team as they head out West to take on the Scarecrows for the second time this season, Oct. 31st. - Nov. 1st

The Scarecrows defeated the Sentinels by a combined score of 12-5 in their first week of the season, but that isn't going to stop the Sents from walking into hostile territory and trying to earn their first victory as a franchise. The games will be held at the Stormont Events Center in Topeka, KS and will begin at 8:05 Central Standard Time.







